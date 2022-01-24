ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Beauty expert reveals two simple changes to make in your haircare routine – they prevent breakage and promote growth

By Esmeralda Baez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MOST women have been brushing their hair the same way for years - little did they know, they were doing it all wrong.

Fortunately, a clever hair guru has revealed exactly how women shouldn't brush their hair – and what to do to promote growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTWB4_0duA9isw00
There are several tricks to help with hair growth Credit: TikTok / @rainamonet_
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lraLQ_0duA9isw00
One tip recommends against using elastic hair bands Credit: TikTok / @rainamonet_

Beauty expert Raina Monét shared her two very simple hacks that helped her grow long and luscious hair in a video posted to TikTok.

For starters, she said it's best not to use elastic hair bands.

"I use to wear these and they can be so bad for your hair.

"Tying your hair with them too tight or even using it on wet hair can damage your hair follicles," Raina explained.

Meanwhile, switching to satin hair scrunchies has done wonders for her.

"It changed my life.

"It made my hair so much healthier and fuller and I don't see a lot of breakage when I comb through my hair," she continued.

Raina also suggested keeping in mind that brushing your hair incorrectly can damage your hair and lead to slower growth.

"I use to comb my hair from root to tip.

"That is so bad you guys ... please stop," she begged.

Instead, she said it's best to brush your hair from tip to root, working your way up toward the scalp.

When hair is brushed from root to tip, it can lead to breakage due to the knots that form, making it harder for hair to really grow.

As for thick hair, she suggested sectioning it before brushing to work through the knots.

Raina noted that the abovementioned tips are exactly what helped her grow her hair past her shoulders.

Meanwhile, another hair guru shared protective hairstyles people can use in order to prevent breakage and promote growth.

Plus, another expert shared how many times we should really be brushing our hair for maximum hair health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3dqU_0duA9isw00
Satin hair scrunchies are the way to go, according to Raina Credit: TikTok / @rainamonet_

