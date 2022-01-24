ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Clarence Thomas' Wife Has Ties To Right-Wing Extremist Groups: Report

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxRBJ_0duA9A4M00
Photo: Getty Images

The wife of the only Black Supreme Court Justice currently serving on the nation's highest court has ties to white nationalist organizations .

According to an investigative report by The New Yorker , Virginia "Ginni" Thomas co-hosted and spoke at a banquet that was part of a conference attended by the founder of the Oath Keepers. Federal prosecutors have previously accused the Oath Keepers of planning out attacks on the US Capitol and holding trainings the weeks before January 6, 2021 .

In 2010, Thomas held the Remember the Ladies banquet at the Liberty XPO & Symposium which has been described as the " largest conservative training event in history ."

The symposium featured Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes , who'd founded the group just a year prior in 2009. Rhodes was arrested earlier this month and faces charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack.

Thomas' connection to right-wing extremists doesn't end with Rhodes, The New Yorker reported. Thomas co-hosted the 2010 banquet with Moms for America president Kimberly Fletcher , who, gave two speeches days before the Capitol riot spreading misinformation about the 2020 election .

These revelations comes just days after the Supreme Court blocked former president Donald Trump 's request to withhold documents from the January 6 investigation.

Clarence Thomas was the only one to vote against the decision.

Ginni Thomas, The New Yorker reported, is still working with people involved in cases that are being heard at the Supreme Court in front of her husband.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
The New Yorker

Millions Bummed that It Wasn’t Clarence Thomas

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—As reports of a United States Supreme Court Justice retiring spread on Wednesday, millions of Americans were bummed that it wasn’t Clarence Thomas. In interviews across the country, Americans revealed that their momentary elation was followed by deep disappointment when they learned that a jurist...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
KSLTV

Hatch Foundation bringing Clarence Thomas to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is coming to Utah for a special fireside discussion. The gathering — hosted by the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation — is set for the Grand America Hotel downtown on Friday, March 11, at 7 p.m. “Justice Thomas is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

Who are the Oath Keepers, extremist group whose leader has been charged over Capitol riot

The FBI arrested the leader of the hard-right Oath Keepers group in Texas after prosecutors charged him and 10 other members for their role in the deadly January 6 capitol riot.Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes, 56, is a former Army paratrooper and Yale Law School graduate who formed the anti-government extremist group and launched it a rally in Lexington, Massachusetts, in 2009.The Oath Keepers say that their mission is to defend the rights of Americans from the government, with the group’s name referring to the oath they have taken to defend the US Constitution “against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”From its...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Stephen Breyer's replacement will have Mitch McConnell to thank

Whoever President Joe Biden names to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer will have one person to thank for their seat: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. After all, McConnell is the one who changed the way the Senate considers presidents’ Supreme Court nominees. When Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, it was McConnell, then the majority leader, who decided to keep the vacant seat open. As justification, he said, “The nomination should be made by the president who the people elect in the election that is underway right now.” Accordingly, Judge Merrick Garland wasn’t so much as granted a hearing to fill the empty seat in the 11 months left in President Barack Obama’s term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extremist Groups#The New Yorker#Oath Keepers#Moms For America#The Supreme Court#Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy