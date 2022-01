Comedian Brad Williams is agreeing with Peter Dinklage about Disney's upcoming Snow White project. In an interview with TMZ, the actor explained how there would have to be a lot of work to get this progressive vision of Snow White off the ground. As someone who was born with dwarfism himself, Williams has a unique perspective on the story that a lot of people might miss. In fact, the conversations around this project have evolved since Dinklage made his first remarks. Disney put out a statement themselves about how they were moving forward with one of their most beloved properties. The Snow White movie will proceed a little differently than before and the conversation is ongoing. Williams got to give his two cents, but not before getting a joke off.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO