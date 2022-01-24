[VIRTUAL MEETING] Postpartum Support Group

Laura Lirette to host weekly sessions for grieving loved ones, caregivers starting Jan. 24Bereavement coordinator Laura Lirette at Mt. Hood Hospice is preparing to offer a new host of educational and social workshops. The week of Jan. 24, Lirette will start hosting "Breathe, Move, Write" sessions on Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m., "Grief and Complicated Circumstances" workshops on Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and "Living with Grief" sessions on Thursdays from 2-3:30 p.m. All workshops will be hosted online via Zoom and are free of charge to attend. "If you know people who are grieving the death of a loved one...
