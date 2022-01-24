[VIRTUAL MEETING] Postpartum Support Group

A pub has been criticised for a note posted on its social media feeds that teasingly stated straight male pub-goers needed “permission” from their female partners to watch the Six Nations.The Town Square Belfast pub in Northern Ireland has since removed the post from its social media feeds.Addressed to “girlfriend/fiance/wife”, the note read: “Your boyfriend/fiance/husband has been invited to watch the rugby with the lads at Town Square Belfast on the following dates.”After listing some of the upcoming fixtures, it continued: “These outings obviously require your permission.”The note signed off with “kind regards, The Lads” before calling on the female...

TWITTER ・ 14 HOURS AGO