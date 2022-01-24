ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

You can start claiming up to $22,500 in stimulus payments from today as tax filing season starts

By Anthony Russo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOJsj_0duA8URR00

AMERICANS can start filing their tax returns today – and you might be set for a higher refund this year thanks to major policy changes.

But the Treasury Department is warning that more refund delays could happen in 2022.

This is because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and an underfunded IRS.

Nevertheless, Americans will want to get ready to file and look out for key documents (if they haven't gotten them yet), including their W-2 forms and two letters about stimulus and child tax credit payments.

Americans can expect those key documents to arrive this month.

Big new policies signed into law mean some Americans could be getting a larger tax refund this year.

We unveil the maximum that you might be able to claim on your tax return this year.

General tax refund – $2,775

Assuming you overpaid in taxes in 2021, you’ll get some sort of refund in 2022.

How much you get back on your return will depend on a few factors including your income and deductions.

In 2021, Americans received on average $2,775 in tax refunds, an 11% increase from the previous year, according to the IRS.

Also, wages went up in 2021, meaning Americans can be in line for a larger refund this year.

Child tax credit – up to $3,600

One provision under the $1.9trillion American Rescue Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, temporarily boosted child tax credit payments to $3,600.

To qualify for the full payments, couples need to make less than $150,000 and single parents who file as heads of households need to make under $112,500.

While the expanded child tax credit has expired, tens of millions of eligible families received up to $300 per child in monthly payments from July to December – giving them as much as $1,800.

As a result, families who received all those payments will be able to claim the remaining $1,800 on their tax return.

However, if you were eligible and did not receive them, you’ll be able to claim the full $3,600 on your tax return.

You may not have received a monthly child tax credit payment if you were a non-filer who failed to sign in time or mistakenly opted out over fears you could owe the IRS money due to a filing or income change.

Child care and dependent credit – up to $8,000

Another provision that was expanded under the Rescue Act was the child and dependent care tax credits.

Firstly, keep in mind that these aren’t paid out in monthly installments, unlike the child tax credit payments.

The care credits aim to help working families offset expenses when financially providing for a child.

Specifics that count as qualifying expenses include, transportation, housekeepers, babysitters, before and after school programs, as well as day camps and daycare.

Moreover, they can be used to care for dependents with disabilities.

The new law allows families to claim up to 50% of qualifying expenses.

You can claim the maximum expense rate as long as adjusted gross income (AGI) is $125,000 or less.

Once that threshold exceeds that number, the credit percentage rate starts to phase out from 50%.

Specifically, families with more than one kid who spends $16,000 in qualifying expenses will be able to claim care credits of up to $8,000.

Claimants with one child can receive credits of up to $4,000 in expenses.

In most cases, care credits are available to parents with children under 13.

However, there might be some exceptions for dependents who cannot care for themselves.

Stimulus check – up to $1,400

Millions of Americans are also still owed $1,400 stimulus payments under the Rescue Act.

This includes a couple of reasons:

Just thousands of Americans living overseas have received stimulus checks during the pandemic, according to CNBC.

According to the Department of State, roughly 9million US citizens live outside the country.

Single filers who make up to $75,000, and couples earning up to $150,000 qualify for the latest round of federal stimulus.

Past those thresholds, the $1,400 check starts to phase out and it's then capped out at $80,000 and $160,000 respectively.

Earned income tax credit - up to $6,728

The earned income tax credit is available to low- and moderate-income families.

If you do not have children, the maximum credit has been expanded to $1,502 for the 2021 tax year, up from $543.

While you don’t need children to qualify, the more you have the larger your refund will be.

For example, those with one or two children can claim a maximum of $3,618 and $5,980.

Those with three or kids or more can claim up to $6,728.

Low-income working Americans with no children must make no more than $21,430, or $27,380 if married and filing jointly to qualify.

For two children, single filers can make up to $47,915, or $53,865 for married couples.

Here are three scenarios when you might get a fourth federal stimulus payment in 2022.

See what states and cities are offering universal basic income.

when your W-2 forms will be available in 2022.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Tax refund timeline: Here's when to expect yours

Tax refunds are often one of the biggest windfalls of the year for many Americans, so knowing when it will arrive is key. A chart from CPA Practice Advisor can help you plan. “We’ve developed the tax refund chart over the past 20 years in order to help taxpayers get a basic idea on when they may receive their refunds,” said Isaac M. O’Bannon, managing editor of CPA Practice Advisor, a tech resource for accountants. “The chart is based on historical trends and IRS policies, but taxpayers should know that some issues can affect their individual refunds, including specific credits and deductions they are claiming.”
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
BGR.com

Millions of people can file for more stimulus money starting right now

Thanks to last spring’s $1.9 trillion so-called “American Rescue Plan” legislation, 2021 was very much the year of the stimulus check. Millions of Americans last year, for example, got more than half a dozen stimulus checks — from the federal government alone, to say nothing of similar payments available from the state level. The former included six monthly child tax credit checks, which deposited hundreds of dollars into Americans’ bank accounts between July and December.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Stimulus check update: Watch for this IRS letter to see if you get more money

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Tax season is now upon us, and it's time to make sure you received all of your possible stimulus money. Most Americans received their full stimulus check payments in 2021. However, if you're not sure you got enough money in your third stimulus check, be sure to keep an eye out for Letter 6475, Your Third Economic Impact Payment from the IRS.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Refund#Tax Credit#Tax Filing#Us Citizens#Americans#The Treasury Department
iheart.com

Families Could Be In For Surprise Due To Child Tax Credit Payments

(Denton, TX) -- Tax time is here and some families are in for a surprise. The government has been sending out checks since July, which were an advance on the Child Tax Credit, but the amount was just an estimate by the IRS. University of North Texas accounting professor Peggy...
DENTON, TX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Thousands eligible for $5,000 and CTC payments

Many Americans had the pleasure of welcoming a new child into their lives in 2021, and now they could qualify for up to $5,000 when they get their tax refund from the IRS. The total amount they can claim is $5,000 thanks to two tax credits available under the American Rescue Act from 2021.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

2022 Tax Season: An IRS Expert’s Tips on How to Claim Back Thousands

As the 2022 Tax Season officially begins, an IRS expert is sharing some tips on how taxpayers may claim back thousands of dollars while filing. During a recent interview with The Sun, Ken Corbin, the IRS’ first Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer revealed that the new stimulus and tax credit payments make it tricky for taxpayers to file their 2022 tax returns this year. “Our goal is to provide information for the 2022 filing season to help people accurately complete their tax return; answer tax software questions; or provide information to a tax professional when filing.”
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

Are Social Security benefits taxable?

SOCIAL Security benefits are given to the elderly to support them in retirement, and disabled Americans to help with extra living costs. To qualify for the payments, individuals must have worked and paid into the Social Security scheme for a certain amount of time. The amount you receive is based...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
IRS
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my tax refund be released?

Tax season began this week on Monday, and millions of Americans have prepared their tax returns for the IRS to get their refunds as fast as possible. Many people want to know when they will see their refunds. Others want to know how much they can expect. Here is everything...
INCOME TAX
californiaexaminer.net

Stimulus Update 2022: Millions of Americans Can Claim More Stimulus Money Beginning Today

President Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021 prioritized coronavirus stimulus alleviation. The Democrats had unanimously enacted his COVID-19 assistance measure, the American Rescue Plan Act, by March. The American Rescue Plan Act offered a variety of various types of financial assistance, including the following:. Adults and qualified dependents are...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Don't sleep on these 13 credits and deductions when filing your taxes this year

Tax season has officially started, and as you prepare, don't overlook tax deductions and credits you might be able to claim. With all of the changes to tax laws in 2021, navigating all of the new deductions and credits can be a challenge. For example, there was an expansion of the child tax credit, an extension of the charitable contributions deduction and forgiven student loans are now tax-free through 2025. With so many updates and new tax laws, it's hard to keep track.
INCOME TAX
Miami Herald

How long will it take to get your tax refund after filing? IRS offers an estimate

Most refunds to qualified federal taxpayers should go out within 21 days of filing the return, the Internal Revenue Service said Monday. The federal tax season opened Monday, and IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig told reporters that the key to getting a timely refund is to make sure the return is accurate, filed electronically and can be direct deposited.
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
315K+
Followers
6K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy