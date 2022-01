The New York State Association of REALTORS Inc. recently released the following statement:. “NYSAR supports the expiration of New York state’s eviction moratorium and welcomes the return to market-based conditions under New York’s nation-leading tenant protection laws. It is important to remember that the moratorium expiration does not impact other protections for tenants in New York, including the Tenant Safe Harbor Act, which shields tenants from non-payment evictions if they can exhibit COVID-19-related financial hardship. As we continue to work through housing challenges of all kinds related to the pandemic, we encourage New York’s congressional delegation to provide additional funding to tenants and housing providers through New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.”

