ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Nevada man wanted for kidnapping arrested at Brown County State Park

By Daniel Bradley
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNwmY_0duA8GKV00

BROWN COUNTY — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Nevada man who was wanted on kidnapping charges on Friday at Brown County State Park.

Deputies were asked to help find a “suspicious male” who was seen with a girl near the park’s south gate, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies stopped the man on the park’s Main Road for a traffic infraction. When he refused to identify himself, they arrested him on a charge of refusal to identify.

Investigators learned he was wanted in Nevada on multiple warrants, including kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office said it later determined an 8-year-old girl in the vehicle had allegedly been kidnapped in Nevada. She was turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The man was booked into the Brown County Jail in Nashville and he will be held for extradition to Nevada.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

TOP STORIES: Florida couple left homeless after leasing a home | Suspect in rapper Young Dolph's murder captured at a truckstop in Brazil
| Indiana bill would ban providers from discouraging ivermectin for COVID-19 | Indiana bill would require state to track teacher injuries | 14 years ago: Hovey Street murders shocked Indianapolis

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Nevada State
City
Brazil, IN
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, IN
County
Brown County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Brown County, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Brown County State Park#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRTV

WRTV

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy