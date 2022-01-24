Nevada man wanted for kidnapping arrested at Brown County State Park

BROWN COUNTY — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Nevada man who was wanted on kidnapping charges on Friday at Brown County State Park.

Deputies were asked to help find a “suspicious male” who was seen with a girl near the park’s south gate, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies stopped the man on the park’s Main Road for a traffic infraction. When he refused to identify himself, they arrested him on a charge of refusal to identify.

Investigators learned he was wanted in Nevada on multiple warrants, including kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office said it later determined an 8-year-old girl in the vehicle had allegedly been kidnapped in Nevada. She was turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The man was booked into the Brown County Jail in Nashville and he will be held for extradition to Nevada.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.