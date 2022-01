One of the hardest makeup items to find is a good foundation. Even harder to find is a good one at the drugstore. However, that’s not to say there aren’t great options to choose from — you just have to know what to look for. Keywords like “lightweight” and “longwear” indicate a formula that wears all day without looking heavy, while a “satin-finish” is the most universally-flattering. And believe it or not, full-coverage foundations offer the most versatility, as you can use more or less to build up to your desired effect. Of course, you have to keep in mind your skin type, too. Whether you have dry skin or an oilier complexion, here we’ve compiled a list of the best drugstore foundations for a near-flawless finish.

