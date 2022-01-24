ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kohl's confirms approach about potential acquisition

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Times Union
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s confirmed that it has been approached about a possible sale of the department store chain, sending shares up more than 30% in early trading Monday. The company said that it would not comment further, but its confirmation follows media reports that the private equity...

Footwear News

An Activist Investor is Pressuring Kohl’s to Consider Selling Itself

Macellum Advisors, which owns nearly 5% of shares at Kohl’s, is asking the company consider taking an offer to sell its business. In an open letter to the Kohl’s board on Tuesday, the activist investor advised the company to strongly consider a sale of the company and also asked for Kohl’s to put a Macellum representative on the board. “Though we believe Kohl’s could be a source of significant value with a significantly refreshed Board, improved execution and an optimized balance sheet, we feel the best risk-adjusted path forward for shareholders right now is a credible and open process to evaluate a...
BUSINESS
Times Union

Fashion retailer pays $4.2M in settlement with FTC

NEW YORK (AP) — Online fashion retailer Fashion Nova will be required to pay $4.2 million to settle allegations that it blocked negative reviews of its products from being posted to its website, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The agency said in a complaint Tuesday that the California-based...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Confirms Takeover Offers

The department store retailer is at the center of frenzied buyout interest focused on $7 billion in real estate holdings. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

What potential sale of Kohl's means for shoppers, Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE— Based in Wisconsin since the 1920s and a publicly held company, in part, since 1992, the potential ownership of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is in flux as the company confirmed at least two potential takeover offers. "On the ownership side, it's interesting that the shareholders could benefit from...
WISCONSIN STATE
sgbonline.com

Activist Investor Seeks Seat On Kohl’s Board

Activist hedge fund Macellum Advisors, which owns about a 5 percent stake in Kohl’s Corp., sent a letter to the retailer’s board on Tuesday urging Kohl’s to publicly commit to carrying out a “robust” process to review strategic alternatives and form a special committee of independent directors to oversee the review.
BUSINESS
kion546.com

Kohl’s, Peloton and Unilever have to watch their backs

Forget about all the boardroom intrigue on “Succession” and “Billions.” Real-life companies are facing a lot more drama than anyone on those popular shows. Struggling companies have one more reason to watch their backs. Several of them now have to contend with pesky activist shareholders — the so-called Barbarians at the Gate that made waves in the 1980s by going after Corporate America — looking to make big changes.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Kohl's surges in premarket trading after report of acquisition offers

Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) jumped 30% in premarket trading on reports of multiple interests in the department store chain over the weekend. The latest development this morning is that Sycamore Partners is willing to pay at least $65/share for Kohl's (KSS), according to a CNBC report. Sycamore is said to have...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Kohl's: Barbarians At The Gate

Late Friday night, it was reported by the WSJ, that Acacia/Starboard Value offered Kohl's Board of Directors $9 billion (roughly $64 per share) to buy out the company. (In case you were wondering, the title, Barbarians At The Gate, is a reference to the book written, in 1989, by Bryan Burrough and John Helyar. Bryan and John were investigative journalists, then working for the WSJ, and they chronicled the RJR Nabisco buyout. As there have been millions of new brokerage accounts opened since the onset of the Covid pandemic, perhaps many readers might not have even been born, at the time this book was written. The phrase is used to describe aggressive activist investing/proxy campaigns. And to be clear, I am not calling Jon Duskin, or anyone in Jon's group actual barbarians. Again, it is a reference to the 1989 book).
BUSINESS
Biz Times

Kohl’s confirms receipt of takeover bids, stock price soars

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. confirmed today that it has received multiple “letters expressing interest” in buying the company. The statement follows a series of reports over the weekend that Kohl’s fielded unsolicited offers from two groups: Acacia Research Corp. and Sycamore Partners. On Friday, the Wall...
WWD

Kohl’s Stock Soars On Bidding Action

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s Corp. has received at least two takeover bids in the past few days, triggering a sharp spike in the retailer’s stock price Monday morning. The Menomonee Falls, Wisc.-based, value retailer acknowledged Monday morning that it has received letters expressing interest in acquiring the company. In pre-market trading Monday, Kohl’s stock soared over 30 percent, or $15, to about $62, from Friday’s closing price of $46.84.More from WWDKohl's Flagging its Fashion With New York ShowroomPigalle Paris Men's Fall 2022Backstage at Christian Dior Couture Spring 2022 “The Kohl’s board of directors will determine the course of action...
MARKETS
news4sanantonio.com

Investors make an offer to buy-out Kohl's

UNDATED (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A hedge fund has offered to buy the Kohl's department store chain for $9 billion dollars in an effort to take it private. The offer by Starboard Value L.P. would amount to $64 a share in cash, about $17 over its stock value as of Friday's close.
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Kohl's Should Repeal Activists

Kohl's activists want the company to sale-leaseback up to $4 billion worth of real estate. Activists continue to circle at the gate due to Kohl's (KSS) being an extremely cheap stock. The company has very valuable real estate on top of a strong earnings stream which is why a group of activists are lining up to bid on the retailer. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on the stock trading at 7x FY23 EPS targets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gwinnett Daily Post

The pitchforks are out for Kohl's

Kohl's can't catch a break from Wall Street. For the second time in as many months and third time in a year, an activist investor is putting pressure on the department store chain to make changes or sell the company. Activist hedge fund Macellum Advisors, which owns about 5% of...
RETAIL
Reuters

WeTransfer company cancels IPO citing market volatility

AMSTERDAM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The company that owns the WeTransfer file service on Thursday said it was cancelling its initial public offering (IPO) on Amsterdam Euronext, citing volatile market conditions. WeRock had planned a floatation that would have valued the company between 629 million and 716 million euros ($714-813...
BUSINESS
Sportico

Bally’s Corp. Chairman’s Hedge Fund Makes $2.07 Billion Takeover Offer

New York hedge fund Standard General, founded by Bally’s Corp. chairman Soohyung Kim, has offered to buy the rest of the casino and gambling company’s outstanding shares at a $2.07 billion valuation. Already the largest shareholder in Bally’s (NYSE: BALY), Standard General is offering to purchase the remaining 42.96 million shares at $38.00, a 30% premium on its closing price on Monday. Bally’s shares are up 24% Tuesday morning on the news. Formerly Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Bally’s owns and operates more than a dozen casinos, and is looking to navigate a hyper-competitive U.S. sports betting industry. That’s proved tough for a...
GAMBLING
Motley Fool

Here's What Investors Need to Know About Amazon's Acquisition of MGM Studios

With Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) set to close its acquisition of MGM Studios some time this year, how should investors respond to this latest of a long line of deals the tech/entertainment/e-commerce giant has made? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 17, Fool.com contributors Rachel Warren, Toby Bordelon, and Jason Hall discuss.
BUSINESS
Times Union

Greene County Bancorp reports record high net income

CATSKILL - Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: GCBC) reported a record high income for 2021, pushing its securities portfolio across the $1 billion threshold. The company disclosed a net income totaling $14 million for the six months ending on Dec. 31 – a 26 percent rise from the same period in 2020. Its total asset value also increased 6.6 percent since June to $2.3 billion, according to a report filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission Tuesday.
GREENE COUNTY, NY

