CUUP's Can't Miss Sale: Save On Size-Inclusive, Comfortable, Premium Bras & Panties Before They Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you thought shopping for plus-size clothing was hard, wait until you hear about bra shopping as a plus-sized person. It’s a true journey. Many lingerie stores, like Victoria’s Secret, don’t even carry extended sizes, and too often, the bras that do come in our sizes look more like medical devices than cute lingerie. But these days, there are a lot more plus-size bra options out there. And yes, there *are* wireless bras that can work for larger sizes! In fact, some of these bralette options will suprise you with how comfortable and supportive they are. But there are also several underwire options if you’re looking for more traditional support. From frisky lingerie to a classic bra you can wear under everything from work blouses to t-shirts, here are some plus-size bras you should check out.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO