The Buffalo Bills put on an offensive performance for the ages in the AFC Divisional Round. The only issue was the Chiefs did, too. With the Bills’ season officially in the rear-view mirror, the team is looking to the offseason in order to find the missing piece to help them reach the Super Bowl. While they look to improve the roster, there’s a real chance that their coaching staff suffers a significant loss. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been linked to various vacant head coaching roles across the league, and Josh Allen called out NFL teams for not having snapped up the OC already, via Mike Giardi.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO