Powell provided six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 21 minutes during Sunday's 104-91 win over the Grizzlies. Powell continues to garner a small role off the bench now that Maxi Kleber is operating as the starting center. Over his last five games, Powell has averaged 6.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game. The Stanford product is a reliable piece for the Mavericks off the bench, but he hasn't generated enough production to be fantasy relevant in his current reserve role.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO