Rita Ora dons Thierry Mugler designs in tribute to the fashion designer

By Kerri-Ann Roper
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Rita Ora has paid tribute to French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler following his death by wearing his designs to her show rehearsals.

Mugler died aged 73 on Sunday January 23 a post on his official Instagram page announced.

The pop star joins a host of famous faces paying tribute to the designer, including Beyonce and Kylie Minogue.

Ora, who is also a panellist on The Masked Singer, shared a series of images to her Instagram of her wearing blue jeans with black panels in the back designed by the Frenchman.

She wrote: “Thank you for all the joy you brought us through your creations.

“I had to represent in rehearsals today in any way I could. #ripthierrymugler.”

Singer Beyonce also paid tribute to Mugler, who designed the costumes for her I am… World Tour in 2009, on her official website, posting a black and white picture of the designer with the words ‘Rest In Peace’ above it.

The designer, who launched his brand in the early 1970s, extended his name to beyond fashion and launched a successful perfume line in the 1990s.

He was known for his architectural designs, playing around with shapes – he favoured a cinched waist with broad shoulders – while always accentuating and showing off the female form.

In 2019 he designed Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit, a body-hugging latex dress that looked like she was dripping wet.

She is quoted as telling US Vogue at the event: “This is the first time in 20 years Mr Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler.

“So to come and design this gown for me is such an honour.

“This is about eight months in the making.

“He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”

Other celebrities who have donned his outfits over the years include David Bowie, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and singer Diana Ross.

Ross paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives.”

Actress and former model Diane Kruger shared images of her on the catwalk wearing his designs and recalled how she was “star struck” meeting the designer.

She added: “What he saw in a skinny 16 year old and let her walk his catwalk with all the amazonian Supermodels remains a mystery to me, but it was the experience of a lifetime.

“He was an incredible force of imagination, he dared women to wear their sexual powers like a weapon. Rest in power.”

Last year hip-hop star Cardi B attended the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs in the French capital.

She wore a piece from the French fashion designer’s 1995 couture collection, a dramatic red-sequinned dress, cape and a ring of crimson feathers framing her face.

A second shot showed her without the cape and showcased a pair of matching red, elbow-length gloves.

His designs also featured in films, notably a black dress worn by actress Demi Moore in 1993’s Indecent Proposal.

During a 2019 interview, conducted by American actress and model Tippi Hedren for Interview Magazine, he said: “I never say I’m a fashion designer.

“I’ve always felt like a director, and the clothes I did were a direction of the every day.

“There are women with small waists and big shoulders, so it’s not much of an exaggeration to me.

“The shoulders were always important.

“In dance, I learned about the position of the neck, and the way you should stand.”

To announce the news, Mugler’s official Instagram page shared a black square and captioned the post: “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Model Georgia May Jagger was among those leaving tributes on the Instagram post announcing his death, writing: “I cannot believe this is true sending love to you all. Thierry was a force of creativity and kindness”, with singer Kylie Minogue posting: “Deepest condolences (heart emoji) A true visionary. Thank you for your art Manfred.”

A message was also posted on the official Mugler fashion house Instagram account reading: “It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler.

“A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day.”

