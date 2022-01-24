ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

More than 200 reported dead after Isis prison break in Syria as clashes continue

By Bel Trew
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HP4Pn_0duA7SM600

More than 200 people have reportedly been killed in northeast Syria as a fifth day of fighting rages on between US -backed Syrian forces and suspected Islamic State militants following an attack on a prison housing thousands of extremists.

The brazen assault by Isis fighters on Gweiran prison in the northeastern city of Hassakeh on Thursday is one of the deadliest since the militant group’s so-called caliphate was declared defeated by a US-led coalition nearly three years ago.

The detention facility is one of the largest of its kind in Syria and is home to 3,000 suspected Isis militants, including more than 600 minors from dozens of countries, as well as Syria and Iraq.

Officials within the Kurdish -led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) told The Independent that at least 170 suspected Isis militants, 27 members of its troops and seven civilians had been killed since inmates first staged a mass breakout late on Thursday. Save the Children said audio testimony indicated multiple children held in the facility were likely among those killed.

British-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the death toll among SDF troops was higher, putting it at 52 dead alongside 100 Isis militants killed. The Independent was unable to independently verify the casualty figures.

After days of fierce fighting, the SDF on Monday said they were closing in on the prison where dozens of militants remained holed up in a northern wing, with reports they were holding hostages including children.

Other Isis fighters remain at large in the adjacent residential areas, where security forces set up cordons and used speakers to urge the attackers to turn themselves in.

Farhad Shami, a spokesperson for the SDF, told The Independent that militants were using hundreds of minors held in the prison as “human shields”, preventing a final push by Kurdish-led forces to take the facility.

On Monday afternoon, the SDF said it had managed to recapture parts of the prison and that several militants had surrendered. They shared a photo supposedly showing Isis fighters walking away from the complex, with smoke billowing in the background. By the evening the Rojava Information Centre, a local monitoring group, said that American and British special forces were participating in the operation.

The US-led coalition fighting in Syria said the violence first erupted when suspected Isis militants seized arms from prison guards before killing them and attempting to destroy a new, more secure facility under construction next to Gweiran.

Gunmen in the surrounding area simultaneously attacked from the outside. There were unconfirmed reports that a truck detonated, breaching the perimeter of the prison, and that militants also combed the adjacent neighbourhoods attacking civilian homes, even beheading one victim.

The Kurdish-led forces said they have arrested more than 100 inmates who escaped. The number who remain on the run is unknown.

“While it is militarily defeated, Daesh remains an existential threat to the region,” said Maj. Gen. John Brennan, commander of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, using the Arabic acronym for Isis. He confirmed that coalition intelligence, surveillance and strike capabilities had been deployed to assist SDF forces in Hassakeh.

“Due to its severely degraded capability, Daesh’s future survival is dependent on its ability to refill its ranks through poorly-conceived attempts like the prison attack,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYhgg_0duA7SM600

Save The Children on Monday called for the immediate evacuation of children from the prison , many of whom have been held there for three years.

Sonia Kush, Save the Children’s Syria Response Director, said that responsibility for anything that happened to these children “lies at the door of foreign governments who have thought that they can simply abandon their child nationals in Syria.”

The UN children’s agency, UNICEF, also called for the release of the detained children, warning that violence may spread to other prisons or in camps holding families and children of suspected Isis members in Syria.

"Children in the [Gweiran] prison are children and have the right to access restorative justice procedures. We call for the release of children from prison. Detention of children should only be a measure of last resort and for the shortest time possible.”

Aid agencies working in the area said the violence had displaced hundreds of people, but no-one could leave the conflict zone as the city was under full military lockdown.

Isis, meanwhile, used its channels to relay what it said happened.

A video posted by the militants late on Saturday showed vehicles ramming through what appears to be the walls of the prison, creating large holes. In the footage, dozens of men were seen walking through the facility in the dark, seemingly escaping the prison.

In another video posted on an Isis news service, jihadists paraded several prison staff as hostages, including some who appeared wounded. One masked militant read out a statement to the camera and another stood guard with either a saw or a machete.

The SDF told the Associated Press there may have been prison kitchen staff they lost contact with when the assault began.

Isis has also claimed on its channels that two foreign suicide bombers detonated trucks at the gate of the prison, causing major damage and allowing militants to enter and head to the prison towers. They also claimed a second group attacked a nearby security post and patrols, cutting key supply lines.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US military engaged in heaviest fighting against Isis since fall of caliphate in Syria

American and British armed forces have in recent days engaged in the heaviest fighting against Isis since the fall of the terror group’s caliphate nearly three years ago.The clashes began on Thursday when hundreds of Isis fighters attacked a prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hassakeh in an attempt to free an estimated 3,000 of their fellow fighters, who have been detained there since the extremist group was defeated in its last stronghold in March 2019.Also held at the prison are some 700 boys, most of whom were detained because their parents were members of Isis, and who have...
MILITARY
AFP

Jihadist fighters holed up with minors in Syria prison

Kurdish forces geared up Monday for an assault on a prison in northeast Syria that Islamic State group fighters stormed last week, sparking fears for the fate of hundreds of under-age detainees. IS fighters on Thursday rammed two explosives-packed vehicles into the Kurdish-run Ghwayran prison to launch a brazen jailbreak operation that has plunged the city of Hasakeh into chaos. The attack is the group's biggest since their once sprawling self-styled "caliphate" was defeated in 2019. It has already killed more than 150 people, most of them jihadists. Fighting drove some 45,000 residents of Syria's largest Kurdish city to flee their homes, according to the United Nations, but the violence receded on Monday with the presence of hundreds of children inside the prison complicating an assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Syria Kurdish forces close in on IS-controlled prison wing

U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters began closing in Monday on the last wing of a prison in northeastern Syria that has been controlled by militants for days, the force and a war monitor said. The raid aims to end one of the most brazen attacks by the Islamic State group in years. Farhad Shami, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said forces are deploying with the prison facility and taking over buildings near the northern wing of the prison, where dozens of IS militants have been holed up since Thursday. Dozens have been killed in clashes since. Shami...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Guards#United Nations#Islamic State#Kurdish#Syrian Democratic Forces#Sdf#Children#British
Vice

ISIS Fighters Freed After Syrian Prison Attacked

ISIS fighters have escaped a Kurdish-run prison in a violent jailbreak in Hasakah, northeastern Syria. An unknown number of Islamist extremists broke out of the prison in a series of brutal assaults after ISIS militants attacked Ghuwayran prison — which holds 3,500 suspected jihadists — with a car bomb.
MIDDLE EAST
U.S. Department of State

ISIS Attacks in Syria

The United States condemns Thursday’s ISIS attack on the Hasakah Provincial Internal Security Forces detention center in northeast Syria, which was an attempt to free detained ISIS fighters. We commend the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for their swift response and continued commitment to the fight against ISIS in northeast...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Iraqi PM inspects Syria border as IS attacks stoke fears

Iraq’s prime minister made a rare visit to the country’s border with Syria on Wednesday, to support troops and state that Iraqi forces were capable of resisting the Islamic State group. The visit came after militants staged a number of deadly attacks that stoked fears IS may be staging a comeback. Mustafa al-Kadhimi was in Ninevah province to inspect security measures and boost morale. Concerns of further IS attacks have been growing since over 100 militants just over the border stormed the largest detention facility in Syria's northeast, seeking to liberate suspected IS members. The attack was the biggest...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Deadly ISIS prison break attempt fuels fears of the group’s resurgence

At least seven fighters from the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces were killed when ISIS attempted to break thousands of its fighters out of a Syrian prison on Thursday, an attack underlining concerns the terror group could be quietly resurging. The assault on the Ghweran prison, located in the northeastern city...
MILITARY
The Independent

Hundreds feared dead, including children, as week-long Isis prison siege in Syria ends

Scores of children in northeast Syria are among those feared dead after Islamic State militants held hundreds hostage during an almost week-long siege at one of the country’s largest prisons.The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Wednesday that they had finally regained control of the Gweiran prison complex in Hasakah, which houses 3,000 Isis militants, including hundreds of Syrian and foreign children, some as young as 12 years old.The fierce fighting saw Isis militants seize control of a north wing of the complex, using child inmates as “human shields”, SDF spokesperson Ferhad Shami told The Independent. He said they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Who are the kids trapped in Syria prison attack?

A distressing series of voice notes sent by an Australian teenager from a prison in northeast Syria underscores the plight of thousands of forgotten children who remain trapped in detention facilities in Syria and Iraq Hundreds of minors are believed to be holed up in Gweiran Prison, which has been at the center of an ongoing violent standoff between Islamic State group militants and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters that began a week ago. IS fighters stormed the prison on Thursday, aiming to break out thousands of comrades who simultaneously rioted inside. The attack is the biggest by IS militants...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kentuckytoday.com

IS militants holed up in Syria prison on 4th day of clashes

BEIRUT (AP) — Clashes between U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters and militants continued for a fourth day Sunday near a prison in northeastern Syria that houses thousands of members of the Islamic State group, the Kurdish force said. The standoff followed a bold assault by the extremists who broke into...
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

ISIS Cells Are Reappearing in Syria and Iraq

More than 100 Islamic State fighters armed with heavy machine guns and vehicles rigged with explosives attacked the gates of Gweiran Prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh. The goal of the attack on Thursday was to free the inmates and to raise the morale of ISIS fighters and sympathizers in Syria and in Iraq.
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

ISIS fighters stage prison break in Syria, attack Iraqi troops – dozens killed

More than 100 Islamic State fighters staged a break from a prison held by U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria late Thursday night and into Friday. Meanwhile, more ISIS fighters attacked a military base in Iraq, killing 11 Iraqi soldiers as they slept. Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) spokesperson Farhad Shami told...
MILITARY
Boston Globe

Prison attack in Syria is latest evidence of ISIS resurgence

BAGHDAD — An audacious attack on a Syrian prison that houses thousands of Islamic State detainees. A series of strikes against military forces in neighboring Iraq. The dissemination of a video showing the beheading of a kidnapped Iraqi police officer. The evidence of a resurgence of Islamic State in...
MIDDLE EAST
International Business Times

Air Strike On Yemen Prison Leaves More Than 200 Dead Or Wounded

More than 200 people were killed or wounded in an air strike on a prison and at least three children died in a separate bombardment as Yemen's long-running conflict suffered a dramatic escalation of violence on Friday. The Huthi rebels released gruesome video footage showing bodies in the rubble and...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

The Independent

459K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy