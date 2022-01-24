ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gran Turismo 7’: Everything we know so far about the PS5 and PS4 exclusive

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
Gran Turismo is one of the most popular racing game series out there. Since it first launched on the original PlayStation in 1997, it has combined the realism of driving simulators with the fun elements of popular arcade racers, making it accessible for everyone from hardcore petrol heads through to casual players.

Now on the 25th anniversary of the series, Polyphony Studios is planning on bringing previous elements from its flagship racing sim to both the PS4 and PS5 in the biggest entry to the series yet.

The last full entry we saw in the series was Gran Turismo 6 , which launched on the PS3 back in 2013. The recent Gran Turismo Sport, released on the PS4 in 2017, was an experience more focused on online competitive multiplayer mode, and Gran Turismo 7 is set to return to its roots by offering a variety of game modes suitable for all levels of experience.

There will be 420 drivable cars available from launch day, as well as over 90 track routes across the globe to race on, with some favourites from the series set to make a return.

We have all the latest information below about Gran Turismo 7 – from pre-order bonuses and trailers to track details, game modes and more.

When will ‘Gran Turismo 7’ be released?

Announced on 9 September 2021, Gran Turismo 7 is scheduled to launch on 4 March 2022 on both the PS4 and PS5 consoles.

How to pre-order ‘Gran Turismo 7’

Gran Turismo 7 will retail for £69.99 on PS5 consoles or £59.99 on PS4. There is also a deluxe edition available for £89.99 which includes PS4/PS5 entitlement to the game, a special Toyota GR Yaris (in-game, not a real one), in-game credit to purchase more cars and the official soundtrack.

It’s available to pre-order from PlayStation (£69.99, Playstation.com ), Amazon (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk ), Argos (£69.99, Argos.co.uk ), Very (£69.99, Very.co.uk ) and Game (£69.99, Game.co.uk ).

It’s worth noting that anyone hoping to upgrade the PS4 version to PS5 will have to pay £10 in order to do so, so make sure you’re buying the version that is right for you.

How big is the file size for ‘Gran Turismo 7’?

According to a post on PlayStation Direct , Gran Turismo 7 will require 110GB minimum in order to play the game. However, we have also seen from Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, that the game size without the day one patch is expected to be 89.4GB, which would suggest that this will take up a significant amount of storage space on the PS5’s 825GB SSD.

Pre-loads should be available shortly before the game’s 4 March 2022 release date, so we will have a better idea of its size closer to launch day.

Will Gran Turismo 7 have a story mode?

The fan-favourite “GT Mode” is returning as Gran Turismo 7’s campaign mode, where players can travel across the GT world map to compete in races. There is also a livery editor where players can customise the appearance of their vehicle; GT Auto where they can fine-tune their car parts; and GT Café, where they can track their collection.

There is also a photo mode called “Scapes” that will allow players to take photos of their car collections across 2,500 locations. Historic circuits, such as “Trial Mountain” and “High-Speed Ring”, are also making a return with enhanced visuals.

Will ‘Gran Turismo 7’ require an internet connection?

According to a PlayStation blog from the game’s creator, many of the game modes available in Gran Turismo 7 will require a connection to the PlayStation Network in order to access them.

Is there an official ‘Gran Turismo 7’ steering wheel?

If you’re hoping for a realistic hands-on racing experience from the comfort of your living room then Fanatec has created a direct drive wheel in partnership with PlayStation. The Gran Turismo DD pro (£628.47, Fanatec.com ) is the first direct-drive wheel made for PlayStation and promises to offer enhanced steering performance and powerful feedback.

But what does “direct-drive” mean? It’s used to refer to racing wheels that are mounted directly on a motor, which simulates feedback and torque as you drive.

The Gran Turismo DD pro starts at €749.95 (£628.47, Fanatec.com ) for the wheel and two-pedal setup, and increases to €969.85 (£811.75, Fanatec.com ) for the premium version that also includes a three-pedal setup and a boost kit, which increases the peak torque from 5nm to 8nm.

You can pre-order one now and it will be available shortly after the game launches on 14 March 2022.

Which cars will be appearing in ‘Gran Turismo 7’?

With over 420 different cars confirmed to appear in the game, the list, from production line models to concept cars, is extensive. Based on their appearance in previous games, we’ll likely see models from every major car manufacturer including Bugatti, Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo, McLaren and more.

