ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Want a free dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme? Donate blood

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bobby Stilwell
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyNPV_0duA7NBh00

( WHNT ) — January is National Blood Donor Month, and Krispy Kreme has found a tasty way to help alleviate what the American Red Cross is calling “its worst blood shortage in over a decade.”

Amid ‘critical’ blood shortage, Red Cross offers chance to win Super Bowl tickets if you donate blood

From Jan. 24-31, simply donate blood and bring proof of your donation to a participating Krispy Kreme location for a free dozen of the company’s famous original glazed donuts. That proof can be a donor band or sticker or a digital pass on your donor app — it just needs to show when you donated.

While Krispy Kreme is encouraging donations to the American Red Cross, the company said any blood donation to any organization will qualify for the promotion as long as it’s made between Jan. 24 and 31.

An estimated 1 in 7 patients will need a blood transfusion in the hospital; Red Cross faces severe blood shortage

Visit the Krispy Kreme website and enter your ZIP code at the bottom of the page to see if your location is participating.

To see if you’re eligible to give blood with the American Red Cross, click here . To schedule your blood donation with the American Red Cross, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Donate Blood#Blood Transfusion#Doughnut#Food Drink#Whnt#The American Red Cross#Queen City News
WCNC

Duck Donuts launches specialty treat to fight homelessness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duck Donuts has created a special treat that will support children and families experiencing homelessness in the Queen City. Duck Donuts said customers can visit Mecklenburg County locations, Huntersville or Dilworth, to buy special purple-icing doughnuts through the end of January, with a portion of the sales benefiting Thompson Child & Family Focus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday This Month

A lot of time is spent on resolutions and reflection as you swap out one Far Side calendar for another. As much as the start of a new year signals a time for renewal, most people probably start a new year the same way they ended the last year. It's just another week full of days and work.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

New Doughnut Shop Opening in Town Soon

Grab yourself a freshly baked doughnut.Annie Spratt/Unsplash. If you’ve been searching for a way to get your early morning sugar rush on, things are about to get a little easier for you. That’s because a brand new Krispy Kreme is opening up here in Tucson. So if you’re a fan of their fresh, hot, melt-in-your-mouth glazed donuts, or if you’re someone who would rather go with the variety pack as you pick up some sweet treats for work, you’ll now have two Krispy Kremes to choose from in town.
TUCSON, AZ
Popculture

McDonald's Customers Can Get This One Item for Free, According to Employee

A trip to McDonald's may typically leave guests out a few bucks, but it turns out that there is one item on the McDonald's menu that customers can score for completely free. Amid the ongoing TikTok trend of employees sharing hacks and secrets from their jobs, a former employee of the fan-favorite fast-food chain revealed in a video earlier this month that there is one item customers can get for free: pickles.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing

Grab a final slice of pizza.Krista Bratko/Unsplash. Few comfort foods can compete with that of pizza. It’s hot, it’s tasty, and it can satisfy any group of people. Around town, there’s a number of pizza joints, but starting in February, there will be one fewer.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

Why This Ex-Taco Bell Employee Is Warning People To Stay Away From Some Of Its Meat

Just about every fast food restaurant has had some sort of scandal involving its meat. For Subway, it was the chain's highly questionable tuna –- but also just about all its other meats as well. Allegations that have faced KFC include serving raw chicken, a fried rat, fried paper towel, and expired products. And Burger King may or may not have passed off horse meat as beef back in 2013.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

TikTok Reveals Large Rats In This Popular Grocery Store Chain

Do you know what doesn't make a good advertisement for a store? Rats. Do you know what one Kroger apparently has? Rats. More specifically, at least one location of the popular grocery chain has at least one rat, according to a TikTok video from December 22. In the video, we see someone holding a rubbish bin, trying to corner a rat scurrying over a display of turkeys. After a few seconds, the critter jumps out of the poultry bin to investigate other parts of the store. Over the scene, text reads "It's the big ass rats in Kroger tho!!" As of writing, the video has been watched 5.6 million times.
PETS
Popculture

Subway Adds New Mouthwatering Subs to Menu

The Subway menu is continuing to expand, and fans are getting treated to two all-new mouthwatering subs. Amid the sandwich chain's ongoing Eat Fresh Refresh revamp, Subway kicked off 2022 by introducing the newest "crave-worthy" additions, the Baja Turkey Avocado sub and the Honey Mustard Rotisserie-Style Chicken sub, to the menu at participating Subway locations nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

Where you can use food stamps at low-cost restaurants

THE Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is helping more than 41.5million Americans put food on the table. SNAP is the largest federal nutrition assistance program and now it's allowing some recipients to use their SNAP money at select restaurants. SNAP provides benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families. The benefits...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The 14 Best Food Deals At Dollar Tree

When it comes to saving money on food, Dollar Tree is one destination you don't want to miss. They stock a number of name-brand and private-label items that are a steal at the price point of just one dollar. Of course, Dollar Tree has been making waves in the news lately because of their upcoming price hike to $1.25, so you can expect all of these items to cost 25 cents more in the near future (via MarketWatch). Even at a slightly higher price, there are still tons of excellent deals to be had.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Someone Once Found This Breaded Organ In A KFC Meal

Every once in a while, we see stories on the news about someone finding something really gross in their fast food: dead insects, used bandages, fingernails, and so on. A lot of these incidents stem from employee accidents, like when one Arby's worker got her finger caught in a meat slicer — the finger eventually ended up in someone's sandwich (via HuffPost).
FOOD & DRINKS
geekspin

McDonald’s now offers a spicy and meaty ice cream

McDonald’s dessert lineup has just gotten quirkier. According to Chew Boom, McDonald’s Thailand has recently added Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream to its menu. Available through April 5th at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Thailand, the unique frozen treat features the fast-food giant’s signature vanilla soft serve topped with chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss. The eccentric flavor combination reportedly allots for “a rich, spicy, and meaty” ice cream experience that customers will want to try again.
RESTAURANTS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy