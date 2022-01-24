ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

From Billy Elliot to Spider-Man: how Tom Holland won the world’s heart

By Nadia Khomami Arts and culture correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QWjT_0duA7MIy00
Tom Holland, whose boyhood obsession with Spider-Man was soon to pay dividends.

Tom Holland was obsessed with Spider-Man as a boy. Growing up in Kingston upon Thames, he came to own more than 30 Spider-Man costumes and cherished his Spider-Man bedsheets.

And, unlike for most, his childhood obsession paid dividends later in life: he would eventually get to play his hero, landing the role that has made him the most famous young British actor in the world.

Holland, 25, has been at the centre of Marvel’s cinematic universe for years. After making his debut in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, he has starred in two Avengers and three standalone Spider-Man films. The latest, No Way Home, has so far grossed more than $1.6bn (£1.18bn) worldwide, and Holland is now one of a small handful of Hollywood big-hitters being touted by some to be the next host of the Oscars – the event’s first formal presenter in three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gt41Q_0duA7MIy00
Still from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photograph: Matt Kennedy/AP

The actor’s cheeky British charm, vulnerability and wit have made him one of the internet’s favourite crushes. Whether he’s accidentally spoiling the latest Marvel movie, mispronouncing “croissant” or adopting a chicken after supermarkets ran out of eggs, he has a knack for making audiences laugh and warming their hearts.

But his ascent to Hollywood superstardom was not always a given. In fact, his roots lie not in drama schools or small acting roles but in gymnastics and dance, something the young Holland fell into almost accidentally.

The eldest of four brothers, Holland credits his interest in dancing to the music of Janet Jackson. His dad, Dominic, a standup comedian and author, and his mum, Nikki, a professional photographer, noticed their son’s natural rhythm and signed him up to hip-hop classes at Nifty Feet dance school, run by the choreographer Lynne Page in a leisure centre in Wimbledon. During a performance one Easter, a 10-year-old Holland was spotted by a member of the Royal Ballet school and asked to audition for Billy Elliot the Musical, then on at London’s Victoria Palace theatre.

In his book Eclipsed, Dominic Holland, who later became his son’s unofficial manager and agent, recalls taking Tom to see the musical and laughing at the preposterousness of him playing Billy. “There was just no way. No chance. Ballet, tap, singing, acting; Tom had never done any of these things. He had never even been cast in any of his school plays.” Despite his lack of experience, Tom still caught the eye of the director, Stephen Daldry, because “he could see that Tom could act and, even more crucially, that he could take direction”, his father wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpSJH_0duA7MIy00
The young Tom Holland spent two years preparing for a role in Billy Elliot the Musical. Photographed in Kingston in 2005. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Observer

After two years of preparation, including ballet, tap and acrobatic lessons, Holland was finally on stage – first as Michael, Billy’s friend, and then as Billy in 2008. Craig Gallivan, who played Tony in the musical, said it was clear from the very first rehearsals that Holland was special. “The children I was lucky enough work with on Billy Elliot were all exceptional talents so it was something of an impossibility to stand out from that, but Tom did,” he said. “For me, it was his connection to the dialogue. He had access to an emotional sensitivity that was way beyond his years.”

Holland’s turn as Billy Elliot would transpire to be more consequential than he and his family would ever have imagined. JA Bayona, the director of The Impossible, Holland’s first feature film, in which he starred alongside Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts, was originally struck by the young actor when he saw a video of him discussing Billy.

The German actor Sönke Möhring, who starred alongside Holland in the 2012 film, said it was “amazing to see how professional he was”. He said: “Besides his great talent he is blessed with a deep soul. You could feel that he was more connected with the story than other actors of his age. Most of all, he was down to earth, very polite and a friendly kid.”

It was around the same time that Holland was cast in Kevin Macdonald’s How I Live Now. Macdonald, the Oscar-winning director behind One Day in September and The Last King of Scotland, said it was “a beautiful experience” working with the then teenager. “He’d done Billy Elliot, so he had this confidence with having been on stage in front of thousands of people night after night. When you’re meeting teenagers, they’re mostly crippled by shyness. But he was articulate and enthusiastic.”

For Macdonald, this positive energy helped to make Holland a star. “It’s lovely to be around. He’s so bright-eyed.” But if his personality was what drew directors to him, it was the physical agility he developed as a result of playing Billy that kept them there. And none were more keen than the Captain America: Civil War directors, Joe and Anthony Russo.

According to the Captain America star Chris Evans, who met his future co-star during the Spider-Man audition process, Holland ended up doing a flip during a scene. “Marvel doesn’t want to see this kid break his neck, so everyone from the studio was like: ‘Don’t! Don’t!’ And Joe just started salivating: ‘Just do it!’ And he did it – and stuck it,” Evans said.

When Holland was cast as Spider-Man in 2015, he beat thousands of other young actors to the role, including Asa Butterfield and Timothée Chalamet.

Critics have consistently praised his performances, and a campaign to get No Way Home Oscar recognition is gaining traction. Holland himself is an arch-defender of the artistic merits of the Marvel films. When Martin Scorsese likened the franchise to “theme parks”, he hit back, saying: “I’ve made Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDts1_0duA7MIy00
Zendaya and Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photograph: Matt Kennedy/AP

Beyond the set, he has said that having Zendaya – another precocious actor, who plays Spider-Man’s onscreen love interest – in his life has kept him sane. The pair’s relationship has long obsessed fans, with videos such as “Tom Holland and Zendaya flirting for 8 minutes straight” racking up more than 1.8m views on YouTube. Last summer, when pictures emerged of the two kissing, Spider-Man fandom was sent into a frenzy. To Holland it was an invasion of privacy, to critics a publicity stunt, and to fans a dream come true.

Holland, who has spoken about the huge responsibility that comes with playing Spider-Man, has a host of upcoming projects, including Uncharted (based on the video game series) and the Apple TV drama The Crowded Room. But of late he’s been more vocal about his desire to branch out into directing and return to dancing.

“The 20-year goal is to be a film director,” he told Interview magazine in 2017. “The 15-year goal is to win an Oscar.” Whether or not he has the chance to triumph at this year’s awards is yet to be seen. But to his millions of fans, he’s already a winner.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Parallel Mothers review – Almódovar delivers an emotional bundle of joy

Not parallel actually: that would mean they don’t touch. Here we have convergent mothers; intersecting mothers whose lives come together with a spark that ignites this moving melodrama, which audaciously draws a line between love, sex, the passionate courage of single mothers, the meaning of Lorca’s Doña Rosita the Spinster and the unhealed wound of Spain’s fascist past. Pedro Almódovar’s new movie has the warmth and the grandiloquent flair of a picture from Hollywood’s golden age (something starring Bette Davis and Joan Fontaine maybe, with music by Max Steiner) and the whiplash twists and addictive sugar rush bumps of daytime soap.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Meat Loaf obituary

Bat Out of Hell singer known for his powerful maelstrom of sound and spectacular live shows, including the Rocky Horror Show
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Stephen Daldry
Person
Zendaya
Person
Craig Gallivan
Person
Asa Butterfield
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Dominic Holland
Variety

Andrew Garfield Wore His Original ‘Spider-Man’ Suit for ‘No Way Home,’ Told Family About Returning

Andrew Garfield confirmed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he wore the same Spider-Man suit in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” that he did in his original “The Amazing-Spider Man” movies. When asked about putting on his original suit again, Garfield responded, “Yeah. I still fit, bruh.” “No, I had to get in shape,” Garfield clarified. “I had to work on it with my trainer. I was very nervous about that. I was very nervous. I was like, no one wants to see an old, fat guy in a Spider-Man costume.” Garfield played Spider-Man in two comic book tentpoles directed by Marc...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Film Star#British#Avengers#No Way Home#Nifty Feet#Royal Ballet
E! News

Zendaya Holds Boyfriend Tom Holland Close During Visit to the U.K.

Watch: Zendaya & Tom Holland Getting COZY in the U.K. See Pics!. Tom Holland is finding his way back home—with Zendaya by his side, of course. Nearly six months after the couple made headlines with signs of their off-screen romance, it's clear that things between the two co-stars are getting even more serious, with the 25-year-old actress jet-setting across the pond alongside the actor, 25.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield ‘Lied to People for Two Years’ About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Role

Andrew Garfield’s next role? Professional party planner, or so we can only hope. During an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Garfield likened keeping his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” role under wraps to planning the ultimate “surprise birthday party” for Marvel fans. “It was fun to keep it secret, because you know when you’re planning a surprise birthday party for someone and they’re like, ‘I hate surprises. Tell me, is the party happening? No seriously, don’t mess around because you know I actually hate surprises,'” Garfield joked. “So it felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Insanity Is Subjective’: Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal Dive Deep Into Losing Themselves in Roles

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Lady Gaga hasn’t added “movie critic” to her résumé yet — but she can’t help raving about Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, “The Guilty.” When she sees Gyllenhaal at our photo shoot for Actors on Actors, her praise is as effusive and passionate as fans who’ve watched her recent red-carpet run-ins might expect. “It was phenomenal,” Gaga says about Gyllenhaal’s 2021 Netflix film. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.” Gyllenhaal plays a...
MOVIES
The Independent

23 secretly brilliant performances in awful movies, from Margot Robbie to Tom Hanks

There is, it’s fair to say, nothing more important to the movies than actors.The right performance can tip a film into the realm of greatness; a bad one can doom an otherwise promising project to mediocrity or ridicule.What would There Will Be Blood be without Daniel Day-Lewis at its centre? Would The Godfather still sparkle without Al Pacino and Marlon Brando? These are not questions anyone is keen to know the answer to. The best performances are irreplaceable; they are key to the very essence of cinema.But what happens when one good performance isn’t enough to save a film? When...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ana De Armas Fans File Lawsuit Over Actress’ Cut Yesterday Role

If you’ve ever found yourself watching a movie, only to realize it wasn’t what you thought it to be, you’re not alone. Trailers are an essential piece to most films’ advertising but, sometimes, (do to the fluid nature of filmmaking) they don't always accurately set expectations. That can lead to disappointment, frustration, and – in the case of two Ana De Armas fans who watched Yesterday thinking she would be in it – a class action lawsuit.
MOVIES
Variety

Memorable Moments: Our Favorite Scenes From Best Picture Contenders

As the once wide-open best picture race continues to narrow, Variety staffers take a look at some of the individual scenes that made us laugh, cry and think — sometimes at the same time. “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon) Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) pulls Madeline (Alia Shawkat), the only female writer on Ball’s “I Love Lucy,” out of the writers room for a little one-on-one discussion about a scene that Lucy has been trying to make funnier — or at least make logical, and therefore funny. Like Madeline, Lucy is a smart, funny, strong women in the early 1950s — a unicorn in this...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Tom Holland Promises Starring In More Spider-Man Sequels

Tom Holland Spider-Man sequels. In other words, he’s not done yet. Tom Holland hyped up his Spider-Man future in a Rotten Tomatoes thank you video. This was after Spider-Man: No Way Home won three Golden Tomato awards. As of now, Tom Holland portrayed Spider-Man in six movies. That’s besides...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Talk That Ending, And How They Weren’t Sure At The Time If Tom Holland Would Do Another Movie

Massive spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s been a few weeks since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and audiences are still reeling from the wild multiversal action. On top of featuring a ton of returning characters from the previous two franchises, Jon Watts’ threequel also seemingly gave a conclusion to the current storyline for Peter Parker. Now the writers of No Way Home have spoken about that ending, and how they weren’t sure at the time if Tom Holland would do another movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Images Unite Tom, Tobey, and Andrew's Spider-Men

The secret is out: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield swing through the Spider-Verse to teach Tom Holland a thwip or two in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And they're not alone: a wayward magic spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) brings multiversal trespassers into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including sinister supervillains Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Electro (Jamie Foxx). In a new interview with visual effects and animation online magazine befores & afters, Sony Pictures Imageworks animators break down the great responsibility of the VFX behind bringing together Spider-Man (Holland), the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Maguire), and the Amazing Spider-Man (Garfield).
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

130K+
Followers
47K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy