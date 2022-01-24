ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

These are the most commonly misspelt words on a CV, research finds

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M1Lle_0duA7F7t00

One in three CVs submitted for job applications in the UK contain at least five spelling mistakes, according to new research .

Job advertisement website Adzuna studied almost 150,000 CVs, finding that two thirds of all those submitted had at least one error .

Additionally, more than 5,000 of all CVs contained 20 or more spelling mistakes.

Of the 147, 272 CVs analysed, only 55,341 were free of spelling errors.

The most commonly misspelt words included “organisation”, “modelling” and “behaviour”, the study found.

These were followed by “judgement”, “transferable”, “labour”, “equipment”, “practised”, “demeanour” and “liaising”.

Many jobseekers also used American spellings for words, such as “analyze” instead of “analyse”.

The study found that people in London were most likely to submit error-laden CVs, followed by people in the South East, Eastern England and North West England.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, encouraged candidates to thoroughly check their CVs for errors, commenting that this could be holding them back from getting employed.

“Documents with spelling errors or missing information often lead to a jobseeker falling at the first hurdle,” Hunter said.

“Taking care to outline career ambitions in a personal statement and indicating employment preferences like remote or hybrid working can help set expectations.

“It may also help fast-track a jobseeker finding a good match in an employer, and hopefully a fulfilling future career path.”

Aside from spelling errors, other common mistakes included leaving unexplained gaps in employment history, including invalid email addresses and submitting CVs that were either too long or too brief.

The study comes after a separate report, published earlier this month, revealed the best places to work in the UK.

Glassdoor asked employees to rate their workplaces on a number of key attributes, such as whether they provide ample career opportunities, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, compensation and benefits, and whether there is a good work-life balance.

It found that employers who had changed their ways of working during the pandemic to “truly put their people first” performed best.

Of the top 50 places to work, tech companies dominated the list, taking 19 spots.

“This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first,” Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor said.

“It’s inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work.”

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

The most common Omicron symptoms in kids revealed

OMICRON has triggered a rise in babies being admitted to hospital with Covid – but most only get a fever and a runny nose. Data shows 42 per cent of child Covid patients are now younger than one, up from 31 per cent in waves of earlier variants. But...
KIDS
irmagazine.com

Most companies update crisis plans in light of Covid-19, finds research

The majority of IR professionals say their company has updated its crisis management plan in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, according to new research from IR Magazine. At companies with a formal plan in place, seven out of 10 say the playbook has been updated with the pandemic’s challenges in mind.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Most Common Passwords in America

People’s lives have moved online. They watch TV and videos on PCs and smartphones. They do their banking and buy almost everything they use on e-commerce sites like Amazon. People do not write letters anymore – they use email. They store photos and personal videos in the cloud. Some even buy cars without visiting a […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tool use may be socially learned in wild chimpanzees, research suggests

Chimpanzees do not automatically know how to crack nuts with stone tools, but instead learn this behaviour from others, new research suggests.The findings indicate the culture of the animals may be more similar to humans than often assumed.Humans learn to use tools and other skills from watching each other, and through this form of social learning, human culture has become increasingly complexIt has been suggested that while chimpanzees do not learn in this way, they can reinvent cultural behaviours individually.Our findings on wild chimpanzees, our closest living relatives, help to shed light on what it is (and isn’t) that makes...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation And Benefits#Uk#American
Andre Oentoro

How to Avoid and Solve the Most Common Financial Mistakes

Whether you’ve been an adult for a while or you’re just starting independent life, financial mistakes can happen to anyone, regardless of their knowledge and experience. Some of them might be small issues with easy fixes, while others could be more challenging and require more time and work to resolve. However, most financial mistakes have one thing in common: they can be both solved and avoided. To that end, here are some of the most frequent financial mistakes you might want to avoid, as well as methods of fixing them in case you’ve already encountered these issues:
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Covid news - live: Mask rules scrapped and care home restrictions to be axed as England ends plan B curbs

England will today revert to its plan A measures, lifting some mask-wearing requirements, as the government said that its vaccine booster rollout has successfully reduced the risk of serious illness and hospitalisations with Covid-19.Under the earlier plan B measures, people were required by law to wear masks indoors in public venues, recommended to work from home where possible and required Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other large venues.The curbs were put in place in December last year to stop the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.They were removed as cases declined from the peak of 200,000 infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19: Unlimited care home visits allowed as England lifts face mask rules

Limits on visitors to care homes in England will be scrapped from next week as the country moves towards living with coronavirus.From January 31, those living in care homes will be able to have unlimited visits from family and friends, while self-isolation periods will also be cut, the Department for Health and Social Care has said.It comes as the relaxation to Plan B rules comes into force, with face coverings and Covid passes no longer legally required in England.Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the measures can be lifted due to the success of the Covid-19 vaccine programme and falling...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What is lipoedema? The condition affecting one in 10 women

Former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips has opened up about her struggle with lipoedema in a bid to raise awareness of the condition.Taking to Twitter on Monday 24 January, Phillips shared a picture of herself on holiday in Dubai in 2017, revealing that she was suffering from an eating disorder at the time.She said the photograph is a “clear example of what lipoedema looks like”. Recalling how the condition affected her life before she was diagnosed, Phillips said she was restricting her diet and excessively exercising in an attempt to make her legs look smaller.In this picture I was struggling...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fears of Covid ‘domino effect’ as deaths from heart disease and strokes rise

The Covid crisis may have caused a “dangerous domino effect” on people’s health, campaigners warned, as deaths from heart disease and strokes both increased.Official figures showed there were 6,727 deaths from coronary heart disease in 2020 – the highest total since 2017.Meanwhile, deaths from strokes increased to 2,180, the largest number since 2016, with the number of strokes recorded at the highest level for a decade at 9,352.New report from @P_H_S_Official on #heartdisease & #stroke highlights impact of #covid19 on our wider health. Highest no. of strokes in a decade, sharp drop in hospital discharges & increase in deaths. Read the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Is a Serious Emotional Issue Reason to Leave Your Lover?

If your partner has serious emotional issues, you may consider leaving or staying with some conditions. Pointing fingers and making critical judgments about what happens in love relationships is often pointless. You may request that your partner commit to one psychologist and visit along with them to get a professional...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

459K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy