ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Chambersburg and Shippensburg girls and boys close out strong weeks

By Dylan Jacobs, Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8mWy_0duA7CTi00

Chambersburg and Shippensburg girls teams have had their struggles in the first part of the season, but this past week was a confidence builder for both.

The Trojans picked up their second win of the season this week, knocking off Central Dauphin East 56-52. Chambersburg hit nine threes in the game, securing their first win since December 20.

The Greyhounds, who were 1-5 going into the week, had been off since January 8 because of a COVID shutdown within the athletic program. But they came back in a big way with back-to-back wins.

Shippensburg came back to beat James Buchanan 55-53, and then squeaked by Waynesboro 46-42.

The Greyhounds are now up to 19th in the 5A rankings, with plenty of games left to contend for a pot.

The road ahead for Chambersburg and Shippensburg boys

The Chambersburg and Shippensburg boys teams just keep on winning.

The Greyhounds (9-1) got a win over Waynesboro in their return from the COVID pause, while the Trojans (13-2) rolled over Harrisburg and squeaked out a 2OT win over CD East.

Both teams are in the top-3 in their class power rankings, with both teams controlling their own destiny for postseason play.

And both have a week ahead where they can build on their strong play.

Shippensburg has matchups with West Perry (4-12), Northern York (6-8), and Greencastle-Antrim (6-10), while Chambersburg faces off with Carlisle (3-9) and Altoona (4-7).

Highlight of the week

In the Shippensburg girls' comeback, the Greyhounds were really strong from beyond the arc, including this three pointer which gave them the lead with less than two minutes to go.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shippensburg, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Sports
City
Altoona, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Chambersburg, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Chambersburg, PA
City
Waynesboro, PA
The Hill

Progressives see Breyer retirement as cold comfort

Progressives greeted the news of Justice Stephen Breyer ’s forthcoming retirement with a mixture of relief and frustration — relief at the likelihood his replacement would yield a younger and more diverse liberal bloc on the court, and frustration his departure would do little to impede the steady march of the court’s six-member conservative majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Buchanan
Chambersburg Public Opinion

Chambersburg Public Opinion

154
Followers
80
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news for Franklin County. Coverage includes local and national news, education, crime, business, lifestyle and entertainment.

 http://publicopiniononline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy