Kitsap County, WA

Officials identified 63-year-old John Skubic who died after a bicycle crash in Kitsap County (Kitsap County, WA)

By Susan Klien
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376arj_0duA6pQU00

Authorities identified 63-year-old John Skubic, of Poulsbo, as the man who lost his life following a bicycle crash Friday in Kitsap County.

The fatal hit-and-run crash took place on Central Valley Road. According to the investigation reports, a 28-year-old man driving on Central Valley Road went onto the shoulder and hit the bicycle, driven by John Skubic.

The driver of the vehicle initially fled the scene after the collision but was later found and arrested on investigation of vehicular homicide and felony hit and run. Kitsap County Coroner released the identity of the man on Saturday. An autopsy was scheduled for the week of Jan. 23. No other details are available.

The incident remains under investigation.

January 24, 2022

Source: Kitsap Sun

Nationwide Report

