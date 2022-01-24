37-year-old man dead after a single-car crash near Frederickson (Frederickson, WA)

On late Saturday night, a 37-year-old man lost his life following a rollover crash near Frederickson.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at approximately 10:14 p.m. at 176th Street East and 70th Avenue East. The preliminary investigation revealed that the SUV flipped over and struck a bunch of things, including a light pole and fence.

The impact ejected the man from his car. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The identity of the deceased will be revealed once the next of kin is notified. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

January 24, 2022

Source: KIRO 7 Seattle