ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Alize Cornet reaches Australian Open quarterfinals at her 63rd Grand Slam

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlize Cornet dropped to her knees on the hard blue court, clasped her hands and took a few moments to let it sink in. In her 17th trip to the Australian Open, her 63rd run at a Grand Slam, and two days after celebrating her 32nd birthday, Cornet finally qualified for...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Collins beats Cornet to make Australian Open semi-final

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘What would Novak do?’ Daniil Medvedev sparks boos at Australian Open with Djokovic remark

Daniil Medvedev sparked more boos at the Australian Open after revealing he was inspired by Novak Djokovic as he battled from two sets and match point down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals. Medvedev, the US Open champion, secured a hard-fought victory in four hours and 42 minutes and said in his post-match interview that his comeback had been sparked by channelling Djokovic’s renowned mentality. It proved an unpopular comment after Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, was deported from the country ahead of the tournament in Melbourne, and it brought boos from the fans at the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz result after Daniil Medvedev wins

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the fourth round comes to a close at Melbourne Park. Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the quarter-finals after seeing off Maxime Cressy 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 in a tense match. The US Open champion was left flustered by Cressy’s serve and volley style in a dramatic third set but eventually converted a break point late on in the fourth to set up a meeting with Felix Auger-Aliassime, who outlasted veteran Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4). There was a significant upset earlier in the day as Alize Cornet defeat former world...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

‘I gave up so much as a kid to get to where I am now,’ Danielle Collins BLASTS past Alize Cornet to reach her second Australian Open semifinal

Danielle Collins‘ dream fortnight just keeps getting better as she storms past Frenchwoman Alize Cornet to reach her second grand slam semifinal. She defeated Cornet in straight sets 7-5,6-1 to become the second American to reach the semifinal of the 2022 Australian Open after Madison Keys booked a last 4 spot yesterday.
TENNIS
AFP

Tetchy Medvedev fells stubborn Cressy as Sabalenka crashes out

Tetchy title favourite Daniil Medvedev was pushed to the limit before reaching the last eight of the Australian Open on Monday but women's world number two Aryna Sabalenka crashed out after an epic that finished on the stroke of midnight. Men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a late-night fright to reach his third Australian Open quarter-final after a pulsating day of marathon matches, frayed tempers and searing heat at Melbourne Park. Tsitsipas was staring at defeat, trailing two sets to one before clawing back to beat the 20th seed Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 3hr 23min of classic punch and counter-punch tennis on Rod Laver Arena. "It was an epic match. I gave everything out on the court today, I am very proud of myself with the way I fought," said the 23-year-old Tsitsipas who will now play Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4.
TENNIS
newschain

Alize Cornet ends wait for a quarter-final – day eight at the Australian Open

Alize Cornet achieved a goal 15 years in the making by reaching the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time. The Frenchwoman battled past Simona Halep in very hot conditions at Melbourne Park to reach the milestone in her 63rd major tournament and will next meet Danielle Collins while Kaia Kanepi knocked out second seed Aryna Sabalenka.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open
AFP

Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open favourite Daniil Medvedev survives major scare to book semi-final spot

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open.Another night of high drama at Melbourne Park saw the title favourite pushed to the brink before turning the match around to win 6-7 (4) 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 6-4 and set up a rematch of last year’s semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas“I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, serving unbelievable,” said Medvedev.“I didn’t really know what to do. I don’t know if you’re going to like this but...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Danielle Collins reaches Australian Open semi-final less than a year after undergoing surgery for painful endometriosis as the American beats Alize Cornet to set up meeting with Iga Swiatek

Danielle Collins plays in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday, knowing she has already won a major battle just to be there competing. The No 27 seed took time out last April to have surgery on her womb after suffering endometriosis. The condition involves a mass of cells usually found in the womb appearing elsewhere in the body.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Rafael Nadal had it right’: Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been told that he is “not bigger” than the Australian Open after the Serbian’s visa saga and subsequent deportation ahead of the 2022 tournament.Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian government after he admitted to knowingly breaking isolation rules after a positive test in the weeks before the first Grand Slam of the year, and that false information had been included on his immigration forms on entry to the country.The 20-time Grand Slam winner and three-time defending champion had seemed set to get the chance to target a tenth title in Melbourne having received a medical exemption...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic return date confirmed following Australian visa saga

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at next month’s ATP Tour event in Dubai.The world number one is on the entry list for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on 21 February.It is set to be Djokovic’s first appearance since his deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open earlier this month.The 34-year-old has not spoken publicly since returning to Serbia but has been photographed on a trip to Montenegro.Entrants to Dubai do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and it is a tournament Djokovic has often played in the past, with the 34-year-old winning the title five times.Djokovic is likely to find his playing options severely limited if he remains unvaccinated, and will probably be unable to play at the big events in Indian Wells and Miami in March. Read More Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian OpenDaniil Medvedev insists he has no ‘issues’ with Australian Open crowdGrand Prix boss says F1 won’t have visa drama seen with Djokovic at Australian Open
TENNIS
Fox News

Fox News

706K+
Followers
139K+
Post
604M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy