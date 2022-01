Curious to learn a little bit more about Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8? Well, at the start of this episode could be another investigation. The title for this particular episode is “Drug Related” — we like to think that the name alone here represents something. This isn’t a term that you would think of in relationship to anything other than a crime. Could this be how someone refers to the death of either Ramirez or Jabari? If that is the case, it’d probably be a good thing for Tariq St. Patrick in an effort to clear his name.

