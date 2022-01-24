ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-1-1: Lone Star, 9-1-1: FOX President Open to Another Spin-Off Series

Cover picture for the article9-1-1: Lone Star returns to FOX later tonight, 9-1-1 will be back later this season, and viewers could see a second spin-off join the franchise at some point. The two Monday night shows follow...

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
This Is Us Spinoff 'Conversations' Have Taken Place — Here's the Hitch

This Is Us‘ upcoming series finale will sound the death knell for any potential Pearson spinoffs, according to series creator Dan Fogelman. In an interview with TVLine’s sister pub Variety, the EP confirms that 20th Television — the studio behind the soon-to-conclude NBC smash — has indeed approached him about keeping the Emmy-winning franchise afloat via an offshoot. But Fogelman cites a major stumbling block standing in the way of any possible spinoff: the show’s sixth and final season. “Once you’ve seen the completion of Season 6, the stories of these characters are told,” he tells the trade. “So there is no...
Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Keesha Sharp To Co-Star In Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Lethal Weapon series star Keesha Sharp is joining the third season of Power Book II: Ghost, Starz’s Power universe spinoff, as a series regular. Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power franchise from executive producers Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The series picks up shortly after the Power finale and follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick, as he navigates his new life. Sharp will play Professor Harper Bonet, a progressive intellectual and boho beauty. Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige...
Milo Ventimiglia Prepping Hockey Drama at NBC (Exclusive)

Milo Ventimiglia is looking to stay in business with NBC after the conclusion of This Is Us. The actor and his DiVide Pictures banner have sold drama script Hometown Saints to the network. The project is produced by 20th Television, the Disney-backed studio behind This Is Us and where DiVide is housed with an overall deal. Hometown Saints revolves around Billy Riedell, a retired hockey player who struggles to figure out who he is now that his career is over. He ends up back in his hockey-crazed Minnesota hometown, reluctantly coaching a girl’s high school team. Grainne Godfree and Derek Elliott will pen...
9-1-1 Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein reveals TK's fate

The latest episode of 9-1-1 Lone Star revealed that TK Strand was in mortal peril after falling through a frozen lake and developing severe hypothermia from his time out in the elements. While fans have been freaking out about TK's future, Ronen Rubinstein, who plays the paramedic, revealed whether his character would live to see another episode.
‘Ghosts’, ‘The Neighborhood’ & ‘Bob ♥ Abishola’ Renewed By CBS For 2022-23 Season

For a second year in a row, CBS is starting off its bulk renewals with nods to Monday comedies The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola. This time around, the established duo — renewed for Seasons 5 and 4, respectively — is joined by red-hot comedy newcomer Ghosts, which has received an early second season renewal. With Young Sheldon in Year 1 of a three-season pickup, CBS has secured its top four comedy series — which also are the four most watched comedy series on broadcast TV — for next season: #1 Young Sheldon, #2 Ghosts, #3 The Neighborhood and #4 Bob ♥...
Single Drunk Female: Season One Ratings

Freeform doesn’t have many original scripted series these days. Could that work in a new show like Single Drunk Female’s favor or, will it all come down to ratings and the bottom line? Will this series be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A single-camera comedy...
‘9-1-1’: Fox Considers Expanding Procedural Universe

9-1-1 has been an incredibly successful franchise for Fox, with the original series in its fifth season and Lone Star spinoff in its third season. Could we see more incarnations on the network any time soon? Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at the network, told Deadline, “If there’s a way where we could continue to build on the momentum and find another way to both preserve all these amazing qualities of the concept, but differentiate it from 9-1-1 and Lone Star, we would absolutely consider that if and when the producers are ready.” Such a move would put it in line with...
The Gilded Age: Season One Viewer Votes

Who will come out on top in the first season of The Gilded Age TV show on HBO? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Gilded Age is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Gilded Age here.
9-1-1: Lone Star Boss Explains Why He Decided To Put T.K. In Serious Danger In Season 3

Spoilers ahead for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3, Episode 2 “Thin Ice.”. The ice storm is continuing to slam 9-1-1: Lone Star’s third season and the second episode was an emotional one for multiple reasons. In a storyline that’s been teased as far back as November, T.K. fell through some ice while rescuing a little boy in a freezing pond and was soon hit with severe hypothermia and fell into a coma. T.K. is yet again in serious danger, but the showrunner has a good reason for it.
‘Murderville’ Trailer: Celebrities Join Will Arnett in Netflix Improv Murder Mystery Series

Sure, Sharon Stone starred as a murderer in “Basic Instinct” — but does that mean she can spot one in real life? Welcome to “Murderville,” the town that has a different murder — and a different celebrity detective — every day. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) runs the Homicide Division, but each guest star is left to catch up on the case without a clue… or a script. The six-episode meta-comedy lands on Netflix February 3. A spoof on classic procedural dramas à la “Law & Order” (for which we already know Arnett has memorized the theme song), “Murderville” has a...
Black Monday: Cancelled, No Fourth Season for Showtime Comedy Series

The story of these underdogs won’t continue. Showtime has cancelled the Black Monday TV series so there won’t be a fourth season. A dark comedy series, Black Monday stars Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, Andrew Rannells, Casey Wilson, and Yassir Lester. The story began with Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Cheadle) and his group of outsiders taking on the old-boys club of 1987 Wall Street, ultimately leading to the largest stock market crash in history. Season two followed Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Rannells) as they took over the TBD Group, while Mo (Cheadle) and Keith (Scheer) fled to Miami. At the end of season two, Dawn took the hit for Black Monday, and Mo reigned supreme as head of the newly minted The Mo Co. Season three tells the story of what lies in store for him, his band of underdogs, and his enemies.
Disenchantment: Part Four; Return of Matt Groening Series Teased by Netflix

Disenchantment is returning soon to Netflix with the second half of its second season. Part four of the animated fantasy series from Matt Groening (The Simpsons, Futurama) arrives next month. The series has not yet been renewed for a third season. The voice cast of the show includes Abbi Jacobson,...
