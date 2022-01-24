Great British Menu 2022

Valerie Bertinelli wants to let fans know that she's sorry for a recent mix-up. On January 18, the award-winning actress and Food Network star released her memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today. Only a week after it hit bookshelves, Valerie was excited about the positive response from fans. But she couldn't fully celebrate knowing that not everyone had the experience they were hoping for. After hearing that several readers didn't receive copies with her signature, the Valerie's Home Cooking star took to Instagram to apologize for the confusion and offered answers.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO