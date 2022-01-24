2 people injured after a car plunges off overpass near Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Sunday, two people suffered injuries after their car went off an overpass and landed on the freeway below near Tacoma.

As per the initial information, the single-car crash took place at approximately 1:20 a.m. on State Route 509. The preliminary investigation indicated that the 1999 Volvo sedan was traveling towards downtown Tacoma on SR-509 when the driver hit a barrier, went over it and plunged from SR 509 to the southbound lanes of Interstate 705.

Officers estimated the fall at 40-50 feet. The driver and his passenger, an 18-year-old Tacoma woman, both sustained serious injuries in the accident, including a fractured pelvis. On arrival, emergency personnel rushed them to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. The injuries were not more serious as the falling vehicle landed on its wheels, officials mentioned.

Southbound Interstate 705 was completely shut down from 1:30 a.m. to 4:10 a.m. as crews worked at the scene. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old Tacoma man, was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence. He also faces a vehicular assault charge. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

January 24, 2022

Source: The News Tribune