ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

2 people injured after a car plunges off overpass near Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0duA64Sw00

On Sunday, two people suffered injuries after their car went off an overpass and landed on the freeway below near Tacoma.

As per the initial information, the single-car crash took place at approximately 1:20 a.m. on State Route 509. The preliminary investigation indicated that the 1999 Volvo sedan was traveling towards downtown Tacoma on SR-509 when the driver hit a barrier, went over it and plunged from SR 509 to the southbound lanes of Interstate 705.

Officers estimated the fall at 40-50 feet. The driver and his passenger, an 18-year-old Tacoma woman, both sustained serious injuries in the accident, including a fractured pelvis. On arrival, emergency personnel rushed them to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. The injuries were not more serious as the falling vehicle landed on its wheels, officials mentioned.

Southbound Interstate 705 was completely shut down from 1:30 a.m. to 4:10 a.m. as crews worked at the scene. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old Tacoma man, was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence. He also faces a vehicular assault charge. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

January 24, 2022

Source: The News Tribune

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

A traffic accident involving a cattle truck reported in Stanwood (Stanwood, WA)

On Tuesday morning, a cattle truck crashed and landed on its side in Stanwood. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place near 80th Avenue and 300th Street before 6 a.m. The driver of the truck did not receive any injuries as a result of the crash. According to the officers, there were cattle on board the truck, but their injuries are unknown at this time.
STANWOOD, WA
Nationwide Report

3 people injured after a three-vehicle pile-up in Lynden (Lynden, WA)

On Tuesday, three people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Lynden. As per the initial information, officials actively responded to the 500 block of Birch Bay-Lynden Road at around 7:40am after getting reports of a three-vehicle pile-up. The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle going westbound on Birch Bay-Lynden Road approaching Berthusen Road went over the center line, side-swiping an eastbound vehicle which then collided with a third vehicle.
LYNDEN, WA
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 10-year-old Landyn Waff who was injured after an auto-pedestrian crash in Seattle (Seattle, WA)

Authorities identified 10-year-old Landyn Waff as the boy who suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Seattle. The hit-and-run crash took place at around 7:45 a.m. on 4th Street and Jackson Street near Union Station. According to the investigation reports, a driver drove through the intersection and struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk. On arrival, medics transported the victims to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries. Officers confirmed that the other victim person was a man who had a gash wound to his head.
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

52-year-old William Stevens killed after a hit-and-run crash on Northeast Highway 99 (Hazel Dell, WA)

Officials identified 52-year-old William Stevens, of Vancouver, as the man who lost his life following a car accident Sunday on Northeast Highway 99. Officials quickly responded to the area of Northeast 88th Circle at around 12:55 p.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run crash. According to the investigation reports, a person driving a stolen Ford F250 disregarded a red light and crashed into a Sedan driven by Stevens. On arrival, emergency responders freed Stevens from his car and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
Nationwide Report

Woman killed after an auto-pedestrian crash in east Spokane (Spokane, WA)

On Monday night, a woman lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in east Spokane. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place moments after 6:00 p.m. at Columbus and North Superior near Mission Park. A bystander performed CPR on the woman until medics arrived. The woman was later declared dead at the scene by the officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wa#Volvo#St Joseph Medical Center#Southbound Interstate#The News Tribune
Nationwide Report

2 people injured after a two-vehicle crash in Fresno (Fresno, CA)

2 people injured after a two-vehicle crash in Fresno (Fresno, CA)Nationwide Report. On Monday, two people were injured following a traffic collision in Fresno. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on Highway 41 and Shields Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Mazda male driver drove into the middle lane and crashed into a Toyota Corolla for undetermined reasons [...]
FRESNO, CA
Nationwide Report

43-year-old Douglas K Sanders dead after an auto-pedestrian crash near Tonasket (Tonasket, WA)

Authorities identified 43-year-old Douglas K Sanders as the man who lost his life after being hit by a pickup truck Sunday evening near Tonasket. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Highway 97, just south of the Janis Bridge. The preliminary investigation showed that Douglas K Sanders, a Tonasket man, entered the southbound lane and got hit by a 1994 Mazda pickup truck.
TONASKET, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

A train hit and injured a pedestrian in Sparks (Sparks, NV)

On Monday afternoon, one person suffered injuries after getting struck by a train in Sparks. As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place on the tracks behind Larkin Circle which runs along the Truckee River south of I-80 a little before 5 p.m. The early reports revealed that no one on the train was injured in the accident.
SPARKS, NV
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle accident in Reno led to injuries (Reno, NV)

On Tuesday evening, injuries were reported following a traffic accident in Reno. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle wreck took place at 5:24 p.m. on Panther Valley in which several vehicles were involved. The early reports showed that the incident led to injuries; however, it is unknown how many victims in total were involved in the wreck.
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy