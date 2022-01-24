ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

'The Last Cuentista' and 'Watercress' win top children's book awards

capradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica's librarians awarded top honors to their favorite children's books of the year on Monday. The Newbery — celebrating its 100th year — and Caldecott medals, as well as several other honors, were among those awards. The John Newbery Medal for the most distinguished children's book this...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
capradio.org

Children's librarians announce the winners of the Newbery and Caldecott medals

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. America's librarians announce their top children's book picks virtually on Monday. Among the honors they're awarding are the 2021 Newbery and Caldecott medals. Transcript. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. The most prestigious awards in children's literature were announced today. NPR's Neda Ulaby tells us...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC Action News

Who Are Your People? Children's Book

WHO ARE YOUR PEOPLE? Is the debut children’s book from best-selling author, CNN political analyst, lawyer, and former South Carolina House Representative Bakari Sellers. This inspiring picture book celebrates the ancestors and roots that help make us who we are. WHO ARE YOUR PEOPLE? is a tribute to community—it...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
marinmommies.com

12 Wonderful Valentine's Day Books for Children

My kids have always loved to go to the library and check out a big stack of books that relate to the current holiday or season. Valentine's Day of course is no exception, so here are some of our choices for great Valentine's Day kids' books, featuring a mix of new releases and some old favorites. Find them at your local Marin County library or independent bookstore; the links on each title take you to that book's listing on the Marin libraries MARINet website.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
newsmirror.net

Local author pens new children’s book

When local authors have their first book published, it is a cause of celebration. When the writer is a homegrown talent, having attended Ridgeview Elementary, Park View Middle School, and Yucaipa High School, it can be a source of pride for the community. Such is the case of David Quesada, who has just published the first of 10 books in a series written for third graders and up. Quesada, a Yucaipa resident since 1998, began his love of reading and storytelling at a very early age. After graduation from Yucaipa High School, he went on to graduate from California Baptist University with his bachelor’s and master’s degree in Business Administration. He was raised in a large extended family that included many siblings, cousins and next door neighbor kids that to this day are still a part of his life and characters in his book. Being the eldest of this gang of kids, he led them in many fun and exciting adventures. Quesada resides in Yucaipa with his wife and high school sweetheart Taylor and their five children. The characters in “Isle Of Drasca” are based on real life personalities and experiences of David’s children, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Getting to know each character is half the fun. “Isle Of Drasca,” is an exciting adventure story of siblings, cousins and friends. The kids love to eat cheeseburgers, go on adventures, play games and listen to Dad’s stories. Through humor, tragedy and the accidental discovery of a golden book, the children enter another world of dragons and creatures. They must work together to uncover mysteries surrounding the Isle or never return home. “Isle Of Drasca” can be found on Amazon. Coloring books, hats, and T-shirts can also be found on Amazon.com. Quesada has been asked to join other local authors at Gardenworks for Kids Learning Center. Its annual “Book Reading by the Author” children’s event will be held in February. Gardenworks owner Donna Hinkle supports youth in the community. For more information visit gardenworksforkids.org.
YUCAIPA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Grimes
stljewishlight.org

‘Devil’s Arithmetic’ author wins Sydney Taylor Book Award for lifetime achievement in Jewish children’s literature

(JTA) – Jane Yolen, the acclaimed and prolific children’s book author whose oeuvre of more than 400 books includes the bestselling Holocaust time-travel novel “The Devil’s Arithmetic,” was honored for her writing career by the Association of Jewish Libraries. Yolen received the Body-of-Work award from...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Noodle the pug is starring in a children's book

Noodle the pug will grace the pages of his own picture book this summer. Last year, the 13-year-old pug captured hearts last year when his morning ritual with his owner, Jonathan Graziano, went viral on TikTok. Every morning, Graziano gently wakes Noodle up and attempts to lift him to stand up.
ANIMALS
cgmagonline.com

Talking Horror and Children’s Books with Kelly Murtagh

Award Winning actress Kelly Murtagh has made a name for herself as a versatile and talented actress. She has appeared in many well-known movies, including the most recent Amazon Prime horror feature from Blumhouse Bingo Hell. Her work explores the many sides of the roles she brings to life, capturing the essence of what makes the characters so interesting, be it in a smaller part, or leading roles.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watercress#Picture Books#Newbery#American#The Tulsa Race Massacre#Wonder Walkers#Ala#Silber#Firekeepers#Korean
Newsday

LI's Idina Menzel and her sister collaborate on children's book

Syosset-raised Tony Award winner Idina Menzel and her younger sister, writer and former teacher Cara Mentzel, have collaborated on a children's book about a little mouse who finds her big and confident voice. The 48-page picture book "Loud Mouse," illustrated by Jaclyn Sinquett and scheduled for publication Sept. 27 by...
SYOSSET, NY
Plumas County News

Children’s books donated for Greenville kids

Author Brenda Faatz and illustrator Peter Trimarco donated copies of their latest book, “Now What?” to children of Greenville. The action was sparked as the result of a recent interview for Quincy’s radio station KQNY about the couple’s latest in a series of children’s books featuring a spunky and creative youngster named Lizzy.
GREENVILLE, CA
WBIR

Knoxville comic book store giving students free copies of Maus, award-winning Holocaust book

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville comic book store announced Thursday that it will give away free copies of Maus for students who want to learn more about the Holocaust. The book was banned from McMinn County schools after leaders said it contained too much strong language and graphic depictions of the Holocaust. Around 6 million Jewish people died between the 1930s and the early 1940s as the Nazi regime systematically arrested and cruelly killed them.
KNOXVILLE, TN
411mania.com

411’s 2021 Comic Book Award Categories

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed The Top 5 Worst Batman...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

Best Black Science Fiction Writers in America

For most of the 20th century, the world of speculative fiction was a boys’ club – specifically, a white boys’ club. Few women or writers of color were able to break into the genre’s exclusive circle, and those who did, such as Samuel R. Delany – whose “Babel-17” won a Nebula Award in 1967 – […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
goodhousekeeping.com

Valerie Bertinelli Just Issued a Mass Apology About Her Book 'Enough Already' on Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli wants to let fans know that she's sorry for a recent mix-up. On January 18, the award-winning actress and Food Network star released her memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today. Only a week after it hit bookshelves, Valerie was excited about the positive response from fans. But she couldn't fully celebrate knowing that not everyone had the experience they were hoping for. After hearing that several readers didn't receive copies with her signature, the Valerie's Home Cooking star took to Instagram to apologize for the confusion and offered answers.
CELEBRITIES
nurseryworld.co.uk

The Whales on the Bus wins BookTrust award for best book for sharing with babies

The book was voted for by librarians and families who have taken part in the pilot of a new national library experience - BookTrust Storytime - aimed at engaging families with young children, especially those who are disadvantaged, to use facilities at their local public library. Cressida Cowell MBE, Waterstones Children’s Laureate 2019-2022, revealed the winning book at a virtual event on Tuesday 25 January which also celebrated the pilot scheme.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
capradio.org

Meat Loaf, Grammy-winning American singer and actor, dies at 74

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, was best known for Bat Out Of Hell, one of the best-selling albums of all time. He also appeared in over 65 movies, including The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Transcript. DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:. Meat Loaf, the...
MUSIC
capradio.org

Meat Loaf, Grammy-winning singer famous for 'I'd Do Anything For Love,' dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the Grammy-winning American singer and actor, has died at the age of 74. An official announcement was posted to his Facebook page early Friday morning. Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, was best known for the 1977 album Bat Out Of Hell, one of the best selling albums of all time, having sold 43 million copies worldwide. Meat Loaf won a 1994 Grammy Award for the song "I'd Do Anything For Love."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy