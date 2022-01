JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Woo! The Jaguars got their man. We're bringing Byron home. It appears to be leaning this way. Heavily. Multiple sources/reports indeed indicated late Tuesday that the Jaguars are expected to hire former Jaguars quarterback Byron Leftwich – most recently the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – as their head coach. As of this writing – early Wednesday morning – the team had not confirmed the report or announced it as official. And there will be nothing on this website in an official capacity until the team announces it. But if true, it will be a popular choice for many Jaguars. All indications are the Leftwich is ready for the job. He is considered one of the NFL's top young offensive minds and he reportedly is well-respected by players and ready to lead an organization. Those are all key traits that this franchise needs. Stay tuned.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO