ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Husband of former Miss Mississippi killed in Alabama shooting. Teen arrested for capital murder.

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVe5x_0duA4r7W00

An Alabama teen has been charged with capital murder in the death of the husband of former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski.

Alabama news outlets report that Jeremiah Walker, 17, has been arrested and charged with the capital murder of 37-year-old Thomas Hand Jr.

Walker is accused of shooting Hand Saturday afternoon in the 3100 block of Texas Street in Montgomery.

WXXV News 25 reports that in 2016, Hand married Kozlowski, who is a University of Southern Mississippi graduate. She was crowned Miss Mississippi in 2008.

Kozlowski and Hand have a son and are expecting a second child due in August.

Former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski is in mourning today after her husband was killed in Montgomery, Alabama over the weekend.

Montgomery police say an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Alabama Now

Trial delayed for man charged in bizarre ransom scheme involving Alabama Confederate cemetery monument

A judge has delayed the trial of a New Orleans man charged with stealing a chair-shaped Confederate monument from an Alabama cemetery in a bizarre ransom scheme. Jason Warnick had been scheduled to stand trial next month in Selma on charges of theft and receiving stolen property, but Dallas County Circuit Judge Collins Pettaway Jr. recently rescheduled the case until May 9 at the request of the defense, court documents show.
SELMA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Alabama Now

Alabama driver involved in school bus crash in Florida

An Alabama woman was charged Wednesday after being involved in a collision with a school bus in Okaloosa County, Florida. According to information released by the Florida Highway Patrol, the 31-year-old female driver from Andalusia, who has not been identified, collided into the back of an Okaloosa County School bus.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Capital Murder#Wxxv News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alabama Now

Alabama police discover nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana in camper during traffic stop

Two California men were jailed in Alabama after police said they found almost 1,000 pounds of marijuana worth nearly $3 million hidden in a camper just off Interstate 20. An officer saw a camper running off the road while exiting the highway Tuesday morning, news outlets reported. The officer stopped the vehicle outside a store and the men agreed to a search, police said.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker charged with domestic violence

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, who is married to country music singer Sara Evans, was arrested Saturday on a felony domestic violence charge, Tennessee authorities said. Barker, 49, was booked into a Nashville county jail early Saturday morning, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website. He was charged with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy