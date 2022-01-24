Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills, Howard Hewett coming to Chaifetz Arena

Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox and others will perform at the the second annual “iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T,” a month-long on-air celebration. The event will also feature special appearances from Lizzo, J. Cole, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Bas and others. The event will exclusively stream on TikTok and broadcast on iHeartMedia hip-hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app. The event marks the first collaboration between between iHeartMedia and TikTok. According to the announcement, the event will “spotlight the power of Black culture — past, present and future — throughout Black History Month in February. The month-long celebration will feature...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO