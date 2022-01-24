Telford's Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony to be held online again

The memorial entrusted to preserve Nazi Germany’s most notorious extermination camp has denounced Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his absurd Holocaust comparison at an anti-vaccine march on Sunday. Kennedy, one of America’s most well-known vaccine conspiracy theorists, told a crowd in Washington, D.C. that Anne Frank was in a better situation when she was hiding from the Nazis when compared to Americans who don’t want to receive a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine. “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did,” he told the crowd. In a blunt response later Sunday, the Auschwitz Memorial said it was clear that Kennedy had no idea what he was talking about. “Exploiting of the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany—including children like Anne Frank—in a debate about vaccines & limitations during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay,” the museum wrote.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO