Telford's Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony to be held online again

By Charlotte Bentley
Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelford & Wrekin Council will be showing a pre-recorded ceremony again this year, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day. Holocaust Memorial Day is held on January 27 each year, on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp. It is a day to remember the millions...

www.shropshirestar.com

#Holocaust Survivors#A Day To Remember#The Holocaust#Telford Wrekin Council#Auschwitz Birkenau#Nazi#Ercall Wood Academy
