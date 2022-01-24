ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single Drunk Female: Season One Ratings

tvseriesfinale.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreeform doesn’t have many original scripted series these days. Could that work in a new show like Single Drunk Female’s favor or, will it all come down to ratings and the bottom line? Will this series be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A single-camera...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us Spinoff 'Conversations' Have Taken Place — Here's the Hitch

This Is Us‘ upcoming series finale will sound the death knell for any potential Pearson spinoffs, according to series creator Dan Fogelman. In an interview with TVLine’s sister pub Variety, the EP confirms that 20th Television — the studio behind the soon-to-conclude NBC smash — has indeed approached him about keeping the Emmy-winning franchise afloat via an offshoot. But Fogelman cites a major stumbling block standing in the way of any possible spinoff: the show’s sixth and final season. “Once you’ve seen the completion of Season 6, the stories of these characters are told,” he tells the trade. “So there is no...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Gilded Age: Season One Viewer Votes

Who will come out on top in the first season of The Gilded Age TV show on HBO? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Gilded Age is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Gilded Age here.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Ghosts’, ‘The Neighborhood’ & ‘Bob ♥ Abishola’ Renewed By CBS For 2022-23 Season

For a second year in a row, CBS is starting off its bulk renewals with nods to Monday comedies The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola. This time around, the established duo — renewed for Seasons 5 and 4, respectively — is joined by red-hot comedy newcomer Ghosts, which has received an early second season renewal. With Young Sheldon in Year 1 of a three-season pickup, CBS has secured its top four comedy series — which also are the four most watched comedy series on broadcast TV — for next season: #1 Young Sheldon, #2 Ghosts, #3 The Neighborhood and #4 Bob ♥...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Disenchantment: Part Four; Return of Matt Groening Series Teased by Netflix

Disenchantment is returning soon to Netflix with the second half of its second season. Part four of the animated fantasy series from Matt Groening (The Simpsons, Futurama) arrives next month. The series has not yet been renewed for a third season. The voice cast of the show includes Abbi Jacobson,...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Murderville’ Trailer: Celebrities Join Will Arnett in Netflix Improv Murder Mystery Series

Sure, Sharon Stone starred as a murderer in “Basic Instinct” — but does that mean she can spot one in real life? Welcome to “Murderville,” the town that has a different murder — and a different celebrity detective — every day. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) runs the Homicide Division, but each guest star is left to catch up on the case without a clue… or a script. The six-episode meta-comedy lands on Netflix February 3. A spoof on classic procedural dramas à la “Law & Order” (for which we already know Arnett has memorized the theme song), “Murderville” has a...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Another ‘Ghost’ Emerges, ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Women’ Finale, Ed and Randall’s ‘True Story’

CBS’ hit comedy Ghosts introduces a new spirit when Hetty’s philandering husband emerges from a secret vault. Freeform’s Single Drunk Female follows a 20something on the rocky road to recovery. ABC’s Women of the Movement historical docudrama reaches its inspiring conclusion. Sitcom veterans Ed Helms and Randall Park interpret true stories with whimsical recreations.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Black Monday: Cancelled, No Fourth Season for Showtime Comedy Series

The story of these underdogs won’t continue. Showtime has cancelled the Black Monday TV series so there won’t be a fourth season. A dark comedy series, Black Monday stars Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, Andrew Rannells, Casey Wilson, and Yassir Lester. The story began with Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Cheadle) and his group of outsiders taking on the old-boys club of 1987 Wall Street, ultimately leading to the largest stock market crash in history. Season two followed Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Rannells) as they took over the TBD Group, while Mo (Cheadle) and Keith (Scheer) fled to Miami. At the end of season two, Dawn took the hit for Black Monday, and Mo reigned supreme as head of the newly minted The Mo Co. Season three tells the story of what lies in store for him, his band of underdogs, and his enemies.
TV SERIES
Variety

Jim Parsons Feature ‘Spoiler Alert’ Adds Four, Including ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spoiler Alert,” a new feature led by Jim Parsons from Focus Features, has added four stars to its ensemble cast. Antoni Porowski of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tony award winner Nikki M. James (“The Book of Mormon”), Jeffery Self (“Search Party”) and Bill Irwin (“Rachel Getting Married”) have all joined the project directed by Michael Showalter. Having just wrapped principal photography in New York, the film is based on Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words.” It charts the emotionally turbulent 11-month journey of Ausiello’s former partner Kit, from his diagnosis with...
MOVIES
Variety

ABC Comedy ‘Maggie’ Moves to Hulu Ahead of Series Premiere

The upcoming ABC comedy series “Maggie” will now debut on Hulu rather than the broadcast network, Variety has confirmed. The single-camera show was originally ordered to series at ABC in May 2021. A premiere date for the newly christened Hulu original will be announced at a later date. This is the latest example of a show meant for broadcast to make the move to a streaming service owned by the broadcaster’s parent company. ViacomCBS recently moved the CBS dramas “SEAL Team” and “Evil” to Paramount Plus after they had initially aired on broadcast. Meanwhile, Peacock has aired the comedy series “AP Bio” after...
TV SERIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

'Drunk Female' star confronts her triggers

As played by Sofia Black-D'Elia (“The Mick,” “Project Almanac”) in the Freeform comedy “Single Drunk Female,” premiering Thursday, she's a 20-something who lost her job with a New York media company and gained legal trouble after a vodka-fueled run-in with her boss. Forced to...
CELEBRITIES

