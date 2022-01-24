Tips for managing ADHD while working from home

Mental health has been a trending topic in society within the past few years, but in terms of discussing it and improving upon it as a whole, we’re nowhere near where we need to be. Speaking from my own experience, I’m diagnosed with bipolar disorder type one, where I experience more waves of mania than depression, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t get depressed at times. Both mania and depression can get in my way when it comes to working, and while I can predict when a manic and/or depressive episode is coming on, I still struggle to manage my episodes when it comes to working. If you’re anything like me, you’ll find the following tips useful to help get back on your A game.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO