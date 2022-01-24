ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing men arrested for stealing catalytic converter from car

By Autumn Pitchure, Andrew Birkle
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police say two men from Lansing were arrested on Sunday for stealing a catalytic converter from a car.

According to MSP, someone called 911 in Eaton County after they saw two people cutting a catalytic converter from the car at their house around 5:20 a.m.

The caller confronted the suspects, but they left the area. However, the caller was able to give a description of the car to officials.

While the troopers were on their way to the house where the alleged theft happened, they saw the car and made a traffic stop.

During the stop they found the stolen catalytic converter, multiple stolen license plates, a police scanner, a stun gun, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

An 18-year-old man from Lansing and a 37-year-old man from Lansing were arrested and are now facing several charges.

The Michigan State Police also shared a photo of the tools used in the crime that troopers found in the suspects vehicle.

