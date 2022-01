In December, comedian, rapper, and TV host Nick Cannon announced that his 5-month-old son, Zen, had passed away from a malignant brain tumor. Cannon explained that he and Zen's mother, Alyssa Scott, noticed that Zen's breathing seemed unusual when he was about 2 months old. They also noticed that his head seemed a bit on the large side, but chalked it up to being a "Cannon head." They first believed he had something going on with his sinuses and took him to his pediatrician. They discovered that the swelling of his head was caused by hydrocephalus due to the brain tumor.

