ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

Popular hot chicken restaurant coming to Menomonee Falls

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljHJS_0duA3abs00

Your taste buds are in for a real treat as new popular fried chicken restaurant opens its first location in Wisconsin.

Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a restaurant in Menomonee Falls at N92W16125 Falls Pkwy on Friday, Jan. 28.

This restaurant specializes in its hot chicken, and that's basically all it serves. The online menu shows just three items to order which are all variations of chicken tenders, a fried chicken sandwich, or a combination of the two (plus a side of fries). There are also seven spice levels from 'no spice' to 'reaper'.

The fried chicken shop will be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Across the country, there are 44 Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants with six more 'coming soon'. The majority of them are in Southern California but there are locations in Texas, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, Michigan, and Ontario, Canada.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TMJ4 News

The 'reaper' at Dave's Hot Chicken is insanely hot

If you are someone who likes seriously hot food (and I mean SERIOUSLY HOT) or you know someone who does, this is the challenge for you. Dave's Hot Chicken is a new restaurant opening in Menomonee Falls that serves one of the hottest chicken sandwiches you will ever try.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Menomonee Falls, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
Menomonee Falls, WI
Food & Drinks
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oregon, WI
Menomonee Falls, WI
Restaurants
City
Ontario, WI
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
State
Oregon State
City
Menomonee Falls, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Tenders#Fried Chicken Restaurant#Chicken Sandwich#Food Drink#Dave S Hot Chicken
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy