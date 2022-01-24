ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Affirmative Action at Risk as Supreme Court Takes Up Harvard Case

By Jamie Ross
 2 days ago
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to rule on whether the use of race in admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina is lawful—a move that could...

The Independent

EXPLAINER: Supreme Court takes up race in college admissions

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a challenge to the consideration of race in college admission decisions, often known as affirmative action. With three new conservative justices on the court since its last review, the practice may be facing its greatest threat yet.The court said Monday it would consider a pair of lawsuits alleging that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina discriminate against Asian American applicants. The practice has been reviewed by the court several times over the past 40 years and has generally been upheld, but with limits. A look at the case:WHAT ARE RACE-CONSCIOUS...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Judge Sides With University of Florida Professors in Free Speech Case

A federal judge in Tallahassee has ruled in favor of University of Florida professors who had protested the school’s conflict-of-interest policy. In a blistering 74-page preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said the university’s decision to bar six professors from speaking against the state on Florida in their official capacity amounted to a limit on academic freedom. The professors wanted to testify in a lawsuit challenging a new state election law. Walker said the university must change its policy to allow them to testify, and that even its revised policy—which came after the school established a task force to examine the original one—was unconstitutional. “Here, fortunately, democracy does not depend upon a lone child to challenge the ‘emperors’ of our time. Instead, this nation’s ‘priests of democracy,’— its learned professors — guide us in our pursuit of truth and informed citizenship,” Walker wrote. The professors’ lawyer praised the decision, while a UF spokesperson said it would determine its next steps.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Miami

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Who Grew Up In Miami, Could Be Next US Supreme Court Justice

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman who grew up in Miami and went to Palmetto Senior High School could be in the running to become the nation’s next Supreme Court Justice. News of Justice Stephen Breyer’s expected retirement from the Supreme Court at the end of its current term has reignited questions of who will succeed him. Biden has repeatedly pledged that if given the chance to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court, he would nominate the first Black woman. Jackson, 51, who was born in D.C., was one of President Joe Biden’s first picks for the federal judiciary as president and is...
MIAMI, FL
MarketWatch

Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire: reports

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring at the end of the current term, reports said Wednesday. The retirement by the 83-year-old justice gives President Joe Biden a chance to nominate a replacement. Breyer is one of the high court's liberals and was appointed by President Bill Clinton. NBC News said Biden is expected to act quickly to nominate a successor who can be ready to serve when the court's new term begins Oct. 3.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

Stephen Breyer is set to retire – should his replacement on the Supreme Court have a term limit?

A vacancy sign hangs above the Supreme Court bench following reports on Jan. 26, 2022, that long-serving liberal justice Stephen Breyer is set to retire. Names are already being thrown around in the media as to who will replace him, aided by helpful hints from President Joe Biden himself. But whoever it is can, depending on their age, expect a lengthy spell on the bench of the highest court in the land. Precedent shows us that justices tend grow old in the position. Breyer is one such example. When he joined the Supreme Court in 1994, he was an already very accomplished...
CONGRESS & COURTS
