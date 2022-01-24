State Auditor Zeigler says he won’t run for governor

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — After talking about the possibility of running for months , State Auditor Jim Zeigler says he won’t run for governor after all. In a news release sent Sunday evening, Zeigler indicated he couldn’t match the fundraising of other challengers.

“Even though I get a lot of bang for the buck as a candidate the Governor’s race has attracted a massive amount of money from well-funded challengers,” said Zeigler. The State Auditor had gained a large following via a Facebook Page that opposed tolls on the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project .

While he seemed to be able to muster support online, it appears that support didn’t necessarily translate to fundraising efforts. In mid-2021, he set up an exploratory campaign to look at the possibility of running for governor.

Zeigler has been a frequent critic of Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey and last year issued an obituary for Alabama’s then almost dead prison plan .

