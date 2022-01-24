ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

Woman killed while walking along roadway in Rockingham County

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
 2 days ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Virginia State Police said a woman was killed Friday night in Rockingham County after being struck by a car, a press release said.

Police said Heather D. Riggleman, 28, was walking along Mauzy Athlone Road shortly after 6 p.m. when she was struck by a 2013 Honda Civic, just south of North Valley Pike.

"The pedestrian was wearing non-reflective dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk," the press release stated.

Riggleman died at the scene. Virginia State Police said she was a resident of Rockingham County.

The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old man, was not injured.

The fatality remains under investigation, police said.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

Comments / 0

