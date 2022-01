Uganda has launched a new brand identity to boost its tourism sector, which generates vital funds for conservation in the country, as it seeks to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The new identity, which was launched by Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni at a special event in the country’s capital Kampala, is the result of over a year’s work by the Uganda Tourism Board.Called ‘Explore Uganda’, it replaces the former ‘Pearl of Africa’ identity with one that its creators say is more modern and suitable for promoting Uganda as a tourist destination to the outside world, while also encouraging...

