Religion

Jana Kramer shares the emotional moment she was baptized: 'This is my battle cry'

By Monica Rivera
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQuKu_0duA37IA00

Jana Kramer publicly declared her faith by getting baptized over the weekend. She took to social media to share the emotional moment with her fans.

In a video of the special moment posted by Kramer, the 38-year-old is seen stepping into a baptismal at Crosspoint Church in Franklin, TN just after embracing her daughter, Jolie . Kramer, sporting a shirt that reads “Anything’s Possible,” is then dunked as the worship team plays “There Is Power,” by Lincoln Brewster .

Immediately rising up out of the water, Kramer’s fellow churchgoers erupt in applause and she can be seen smiling ear to ear.

“This is my battle cry,” Kramer captioned her post online. “This is the day I stopped walking alone. The beauty is… I was never alone. He was always walking with me… I just didn’t think I deserved that.”

She continued, “God was just waiting for me to come to him. And I have… and today I made my faith public and it feels really good to know no matter what happens next on this journey of life, HE is next to me walking with me.”

