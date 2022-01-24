Community input needed for future of plans for Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – An update of the Outdoor Recreation Plan is underway in Eau Claire County.

The County’s Parks and Forest Department is asking for community input on how people use parks in the county to shape the future of plans in the county.

The survey is open through the end of January.

You can request a paper copy of the survey by calling the County’s Parks and Forest Department at (715) 839-4783.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.