In 1963, Hillsboro Beach’s 94 registered voters launched an all-out battle to prevent Broward County from acquiring property for public bathing and recreation. Out of six locations which the county had chosen to buy, two were in Hillsboro Beach and county planners had recommended parking facilities on both sides of AIA. Mayor A.D. Henderson vehemently declared that “We have a little town and it doesn’t even lend itself to it . . . there’s not even a taxi stand here. We have no streets . . . we don’t want any . . . we already have enough traffic problems.”

