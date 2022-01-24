Assange wins first stage in effort to appeal US extradition

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his bid to appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States to the Supreme Court Assange, 50, is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.In December last year, US authorities won their High Court challenge to overturn an earlier ruling that Assange should not be extradited due to a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide.Assange’s fiancee, Stella Moris, called that decision “dangerous and misguided”...
