ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Assange wins first stage in effort to appeal US extradition

kshb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has won the first stage of his effort to overturn a U.K. ruling that opened the door for his extradition to the U.S. to stand trial on espionage charges. The High Court in London gave...

www.kshb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Julian Assange wins ruling in his battle against extradition to US

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his bid to appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States to the Supreme Court Assange, 50, is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.In December last year, US authorities won their High Court challenge to overturn an earlier ruling that Assange should not be extradited due to a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide.Assange’s fiancee, Stella Moris, called that decision “dangerous and misguided”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mexico offers Julian Assange asylum for a second time

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had sought a pardon for Julian Assange from former US leader Donald Trump before he left office last year and has repeated his offer of asylum for the Wikileaks founder.Last month, the Australian-born Assange moved closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for one of the biggest leaks of classified information after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court.US authorities accuse Assange of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.Lopez Obrador...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Julian Assange takes step towards challenging extradition at Supreme Court

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his Supreme Court appeal bid against a decision to allow his extradition to the United States.Assange, 50, is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.BREAKING: At 10.45 am WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange won his application to appeal to the UK Supreme Court. You can help fund his supreme Court appeal here: https://t.co/m1bX8STSr8 #FreeAssangeNOW— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 24, 2022In December last year, US authorities won their High Court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc17news.com

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange allowed to seek appeal against extradition to the US

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has won permission to try and appeal against a decision to allow him to be extradited to the United States, where he faces charges under the Espionage Act for his role in publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables. The decision to extradite Assange has...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
Person
Assange
The Independent

Tycoon facing extradition loses latest round of legal fight

A British technology tycoon facing extradition to the United States after being accused of fraud has lost the latest stage of a legal battle.Mike Lynch had mounted a High Court challenge to a deadline set by a judge during extradition proceedings.A High Court judge who considered his challenge at a recent hearing in London ruled against him on Wednesday.Mr Justice Swift heard that a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court had rejected “various challenges” Mr Lynch had made to extradition and ruled that Home Secretary Priti Patel could decide whether to extradite.The Cabinet minister subsequently asked District Judge Michael Snow if...
POLITICS
The Independent

Home Secretary ponders extradition decision after tycoon loses High Court fight

Home Secretary Priti Patel is set to decide before the end of the week whether a British technology tycoon should be extradited to the United States after being accused of fraud.Ms Patel has been given a two-day decision deadline by a High Court judge after Mike Lynch lost the latest round of a legal fight.A Home Office spokeswoman says Ms Patel is giving “full consideration” to issues raised in Mr Lynch’s case.Mr Lynch had mounted a High Court challenge against a deadline set by a judge who oversaw extradition proceedings.But Mr Justice Swift, who considered his challenge at a recent High...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lisa Smith trial to begin after court rejects bid to dismiss terror charges

The trial of ex-Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith will proceed on Tuesday after the Special Criminal Court rejected a legal application to have terror-related charges against her dropped.The 39-year-old, from Co Louth, is accused of being a member of so-called Islamic State (IS) and financing terrorism.The defence, led by Michael O’Higgins SC, made an application under section 4.e of the Criminal Procedure Act for the case to be dismissed on the grounds that there is not sufficient evidence to convict her on any of the charges.This was rejected by Mr Justice Tony Hunt at the non-jury court on Monday,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Espionage#The High Court#The U K Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
kshb.com

Why is Russia so interested in Ukraine?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tensions remain high around the world as Russia continues to gather troops at its border with Ukraine. The U.S. says there are now more than 100,00 Russian troops at the border. But why is Russia so interested in Ukraine?. NEED FOR HISTORY. The eastern European country...
POLITICS
kshb.com

Ukraine urges citizens to remain calm, says Russian invasion not imminent

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s leaders are seeking to reassure the nation that a feared invasion from neighboring Russia is not imminent. Those comments came even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of American military equipment Tuesday to shore up their defenses.
POLITICS
kshb.com

Russia threatens to retaliate if its demands in Ukraine are not met

MOSCOW — Russia has warned it would quickly take "retaliatory measures" if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands and continue their "aggressive" policies. The statements Wednesday ratcheted up pressure on the West amid concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied it...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
BBC
Reuters

Close Putin ally urges diplomatic path with U.S. in Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States must engage in diplomacy to resolve the standoff over Ukraine and not build up tensions to score political points, senior Russian security official and former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday. The remarks were published by RIA news agency the...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy