Southern Home (SH): What is your earliest memory of beauty or your first endeavor at creating it?. Matthew Monroe Bees (MB): Most likely my paternal grandmother’s home in rural Crenshaw County, Alabama. She always had a way of making everything beautiful. I was always one step behind her when I was growing up. My life in design truly began in the garden with her; if she had a spade in her hand, I had one in mine. Growing something beautiful and creating something beautiful are two very different things, but they go hand-in-glove, pun intended.

CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO