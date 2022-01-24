ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Stearns and Benton counties under wind chill advisories, warning through midweek

By Times staff report
 2 days ago

Continued frigid wind chills have the St. Cloud area under weather advisories and a warning through Wednesday morning.

A wind chill advisory issued Monday turned into a warning at midnight with predicted wind chills overnight as low as -40. The wind chill warning was slated to be in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday, when it was expected to give way to another wind chill advisory, effective to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

During the advisory periods, wind chills as low as -35 degrees are expected, according to the National Weather Service. During the warning, wind chills could get as low as -40 degrees. Exposed skin could be frostbitten in as little as 10 minutes, according to NWS. The agency encourages people to avoid outside activities when they can, and to bundle up if they are outside.

The advisories and warnings are issued for Stearns and Benton counties and include St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, St. Joseph, Sartell and Little Falls.

St. Cloud area weather this week:

Tuesday: Sunny and cold with a high near -5 and wind chills as low as -34. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear with a low around -21 and wind chills around -29.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 22.  20% chance of snow between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.. Overnight low around 12. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Thursday : Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 13 by 5 p.m. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Clear overnight with a low around -10.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 14 and an overnight low around zero.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 20 and an overnight low around 6.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Stearns and Benton counties under wind chill advisories, warning through midweek

