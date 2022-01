Three seasons into FBI: Most Wanted, and there have already been quite a few cast changes. The surprising announcement that Julian McMahon, who leads the Fugitive Task Force as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, is leaving the show comes after the CBS drama lost two other series regulars in the past year. And while turnover happens — both on TV shows and law enforcement teams — we can’t help but take note. So, we’re wondering, are you still watching? Read on for a recap of the recent changes and then vote in our poll below.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO