ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

St. Cloud man dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis

By Times staff report
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZ4xN_0duA1CY800

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Cloud man was shot and killed Thursday in Minneapolis.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office, St. Cloud resident Mahamed Hassan Mahamud, 27, died late Thursday in a shooting on 15th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The death is considered a homicide; Mahamud died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the news release.

The St. Cloud Times has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for more information.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
The Hill

Progressives see Breyer retirement as cold comfort

Progressives greeted the news of Justice Stephen Breyer ’s forthcoming retirement with a mixture of relief and frustration — relief at the likelihood his replacement would yield a younger and more diverse liberal bloc on the court, and frustration his departure would do little to impede the steady march of the court’s six-member conservative majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#The St Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

512
Followers
504
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy