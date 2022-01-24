ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best of Last Week – Exploring the Riemann zeta function, new kind of fuel cell, magnesium's role in immune response

Cover picture for the articleIn technology news, a combined team from Pennsylvania State University and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory created a device that wraps around hot surfaces, turning waste heat into electricity. A team with members from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tianjin Normal University and Tianjin University developed a...

AFP

Copy or innovate? Study sheds light on chimp culture

Chimpanzees in one part of Guinea crack and eat nuts while others declined to do so even when offered tools, research published on Monday found, and the difference could shed light on their culture. "Having observed nut cracking by Bossou chimpanzees on many occasions, it was so interesting to watch the Nimba chimpanzees interact with the same materials without ever cracking a nut," Koops told AFP. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour suggests that nut cracking may in fact be an outcome of cumulative culture, similar to that of humans.
WILDLIFE
Northwestern University

Researchers pinpoint how Zika virus evades cell’s antiviral response

The world knows SARS-CoV-2 intimately now, but there are more than 200 virus species capable of infecting humans and causing disease. And they all want to do the same thing: invade the host cells, hijack each cell’s machinery and reproduce. The human immune response system has numerous levels of robust defense, but many invading pathogens — as we are seeing now with the omicron variant — have a way to break through.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Key Factor Pinpointed in Immune System's Response to Viruses

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the urgency for science to continue unraveling how viruses infect and how immune systems respond to such threats. University of California San Diego researchers studying how small worms defend themselves against pathogens have discovered a gene that acts as a cell’s first-line response against infection. Division of Biological Sciences Postdoctoral Scholar Vladimir Lažetić, Professor Emily Troemel and their colleagues at UC San Diego and the New York University Grossman School of Medicine identified the key role of “ZIP-1,” a protein called a transcription factor, which helps convert genetic information from DNA to messenger RNA.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists break through major milestone in harnessing fusion energy

Scientists have made a major stride towards turning fusion energy into a viable energy source.The research could allow for the creation of a whole new kind of sustainable energy source that in turn could revolutionise the way we power our world.Nuclear fusion is perhaps best known as the process that powers stars. Researchers hope that it could be brought down to Earth, and harnessed as a sustainable source of power.But creating it in laboratories has proven difficult. It uses far more energy than it produces, and so remains largely useless at a large scale.Now scientists say they have successfully...
SCIENCE
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nanoparticle asymmetry shapes an immune response

The chirality, or handedness, of nanoparticles is shown to be a key factor in determining how well such particles engage with the immune system — a finding that might help to inform the design of vaccines and anticancer therapeutics. Alexander Hooftman 0 &. Alexander Hooftman is in the School...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Hot stuff: Lab hits milestone on long road to fusion power

With 192 lasers and temperatures more than three times hotter than the center of the sun, scientists hit — at least for a fraction of a second — a key milestone on the long road toward nearly pollution-free fusion energy. Researchers at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California were able to spark a fusion reaction that briefly sustained itself — a major feat because fusion requires such high temperatures and pressures that it easily fizzles out. The ultimate goal, still years away, is to generate power the way the sun generates heat, by smooshing...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

New study reveals how the lung's immune cells develop after birth

Lungs are exposed to microorganisms such as bacteria and viruses. Thanks to immune cells in the lungs, so-called macrophages, we are protected from most infections at an early age. In a new study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, researchers from Karolinska Institutet show how lung macrophages develop; new findings that can help to reduce organ damage and that are significant for the continued development of important lung disease treatments.
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Irgm1 regulates metabolism and function in T cell subsets

Immunity Related GTPases (IRG) are a family of proteins produced during infection that regulate membrane remodeling events in cells, particularly autophagy and mitophagy. The human IRGM gene has been strongly associated with Crohn's disease and other inflammatory diseases through Genome-Wide AssociationÂ studies. Absence of Irgm1 in mice prompts intestinal inflammation, autoimmunity, and impaired immune control of pathogenic bacteria and protozoa. Although prior work has focused on a prominent role for IRGM/Irgm1 in regulating macrophage function, the work described here addresses a potential role of Irgm1 in regulating the function of mature T cells. Irgm1 was found to be highly expressed in T cells in a manner that varied with the particular T cell subset and increased with activation. Mice with a complete lack of Irgm1, or a conditional lack of Irgm1 specifically in T cells, displayed numerous changes in T cell numbers and function in all subsets examined, including CD4+ (Th1 and Treg) and CD8+ T cells. Related to changes in T cell number, apoptosis was found to be increased in Irgm1-deficient CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Altered T cell metabolism appeared to be a key driver of the phenotypes: Glucose metabolism and glycolysis were increased in Irgm1-deficient CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, and muting these effects with glycolytic inhibitors partially restored T cell function and viability.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Immunological Markers for COVID-19 Reinfection Identified – Critical As Dangerous New Variants Emerge

Tracking new hotspots of SARS-CoV-2 will become more important as the virus evolves and becomes endemic. New variants may be more contagious than previous ones—and escape vaccines. Serum biomarkers, identified in rhesus macaques, can differentiate between primary infection and reinfection. A tool utilizing these biomarkers may help identify surges...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Mars reflections that suggested there is water on surface of red planet may be just an illusion, scientists say

Sparkling reflections on Mars that led to hopes of water on the planet might actually have just been an illusion, scientists have said.In 2018, researchers spotted bright reflections under the Martian south pole. They speculated that they were seeing water, leading to hopes that there might actually be stable liquid water on the planet’s surface.But new research suggests that it is actually an illusion, and the reflections are seen in volcanic plains right across Mars. The reflections are more likely to be from volcanic rock, buried under ice, according to a new study by scientists at the University of Texas...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationCanada

When two ecosystems collided, ichthyosaurs re-evolved the ability to consume large prey

The land contact between North and South America has long been a fountain of research. The Isthmus of Panama — the narrow strip of land between the two continents — fully emerged about 3.5 million years ago. It allowed contact between terrestrial North and South American mammals, and resulted in wide-scale invasions of placental mammals into South America and the ultimate extinction of most southern marsupials. In the late Jurassic, 150 million years ago, Earth was emerging from a relatively cool period, the supercontinent Pangea was breaking up, and a spike in extinction intensity rippled across the ecosystems. During the...
WILDLIFE
Virginia Mercury

Alpha then delta and now omicron: six questions answered as COVID-19 cases once again surge

Guest column by Sara Sawyer, University of Colorado Boulder; Arturo Barbachano-Guerrero, University of Colorado Boulder, and Cody Warren, University of Colorado Boulder Editor’s note: The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has fueled a rapid surge in cases globally. We asked a team of virologists and immunologists from the University of Colorado […] The post Alpha then delta and now omicron: six questions answered as COVID-19 cases once again surge appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Tool use may be socially learned in wild chimpanzees, research suggests

Chimpanzees do not automatically know how to crack nuts with stone tools, but instead learn this behaviour from others, new research suggests.The findings indicate the culture of the animals may be more similar to humans than often assumed.Humans learn to use tools and other skills from watching each other, and through this form of social learning, human culture has become increasingly complexIt has been suggested that while chimpanzees do not learn in this way, they can reinvent cultural behaviours individually.Our findings on wild chimpanzees, our closest living relatives, help to shed light on what it is (and isn’t) that makes...
WILDLIFE

