Lincoln, IL

Woman's Club offer scholarship opportunities

By From news reports
The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago

The Lincoln Woman’s Club in tandem with the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs Illinois have scholarships available in a variety of fields for students attending college or vocational school in the Fall of 2022.

Scholarship forms for each specific application are located at: https://gfwcillinois.org/gfwc-il-scholarship-information/. The deadline for all applications is Friday, March 18, 2022. Send applications to: Gina Fritz, Attn: GFWC Scholarship Committee, 1613 Barton Drive, Normal, IL 61761.

Scholarships include: the Lorado Taft Art Scholarship, for $1,000; The Civic Engagement Scholarship, for $1,000; the Arthur Grant Smith Drama Scholarship, for $1,000; the Hamilton Ridge Music Scholarship, for $1,000; the Illinois Cottage Park Vocational Scholarship for Girls, for $1,000 and the Lincoln Lodge Vocational Scholarship for Boys, for $1,000.

Send all required materials in one sealed envelope. Specific requirements for each scholarship are noted on the applications. Materials that are incomplete, late, or received via email will not be reviewed for an award.

For those individuals who are applying for the Art, Drama, or Music scholarship, applicant must be pursuing a related major or minor in the selected field of study. Extra curricular involvement only is not sufficient to apply for the scholarship.

Letters of recommendation should be from a professional source. Examples include: teacher, advisor, boss, coach, school administrator, etc. Personal sources such as family members or friends are not acceptable.

Applications will be reviewed by a scholarship committee. Scholarship winners will be notified in late May via postal mail. Winners will also be posted on the GFWC Illinois website: gfwcillinois.org.

Students applying for the above listed scholarships will be required to show a letter of acceptance from the Illinois school the student will attend in the Fall of 2022. Checks are mailed and written directly to the university, college, or trade school.

For those who have any questions are asked to email: GFWCscholarshipsIL@aol.com.

A scholarship of at least $500 will be awarded to a female graduating senior from either Hartsburg-Emden, Lincoln or Mount Pulaski High Schools. Applications are available in Guidance counselors offices. Applications can also be requested by contacting Nancy Wrage, 2324 1250th Ave. Atlanta, Illinois 61723. Student must attend an accredited Illinois school. Payment of the scholarship will be paid to the Financial Aid Office in the student's name in one installment for Fall semester. All applications must be postmarked by March 1, 2022.

Comments / 0

#Scholarships#Vocational School#S Club#Trade School#College#Charity#The Lincoln Woman S Club#Gfwc Illinois
